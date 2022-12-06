Kanye West and Mzansi model Candice Swanepoel made tabloid headlines when they were caught all over each other in public

The two celebrities attended the New York Fashion Week event, and it was later revealed that they are dating

According to the sources Candice and Kanye's relationship is relatively new, but they are head over heels because they share a common interest in fashion

According to reports, South African model Candice Swanepoel and American controversial rapper Kanye West are the next "it" couple in celebville.

Kanye West is allegedly in a romantic relationship with South African model Candice Swanepoel. Image: Mike Marsland and Rachpoot

Source: Getty Images

Candice and Ye were spotted at the New York Fashion Week event held for the new Yeezy GAP sunglasses in September, reported TMZ. The hot gossip is not about their attendance, but about how they treated each other that day.

TMZ went on to say that the couple was head over heels in love and couldn't get enough of each other on the day. Even tabloids began investigating whether they were dating or not.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Candice and West are dating and still in the getting-to-know-each-other stage of their relationship.

“They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice," said a source to the news outlet.

Candice and Kanye's relationship was confirmed after Ye made headlines for being problematic in all aspects of his life, including his romantic relationships.

According to a previous Briefly News report, Kanye has not been able to maintain romantic relationships since he split from Kim. Julia Fox, one of the female celebrities who dated Kanye after Kim left, revealed that she dated him because she expected him to change, but that was not the case.

Kanye has recently continued to drop major bombshells about Kim, claiming that he cheated on her with NBA superstar Chris Paul. Kanye claimed that he caught Kim red-handed cheating on him with Paul.

Online users responded to the allegations saying:

@bluufine said:

"Kim cheating on Kanye with Chris Paul. This year has been great for celebrity gossip."

@ItsMe_Snow3 shared:

"Ain’t no way Kanye caught Kim cheating on him and he is still ready to pay her 200k a month "

@QuintenKasim posted:

"Kanye caught Kim with Meek Mills and now Chris Paul??? I need her to come back with some Kanye was cheating too allegations cause that’s wild "

@nicolekn83 replied:

"If Kim cheated on Kanye with Chris or with Drake as he claimed, why was he begging her to not leave? He accepts a cheating spouse bc of who she is but now wants to put her on blast bc it’s definitely over. Men are worse than women with y’all bitter emotional a**"

@MegDoesHairx commented:

"If people care more about Kim K cheating than Kanye being a Nazi then that’s all you need to know about the way society views women vs. men. (Also please don’t make me stand up for a Kardashian again)"

@noneofyomfbznes wrote:

"So if Kim was cheating with Chris Paul and Kanye caught them together he still stayed with Kim and is just now deciding to say something?"

@BrittSlowden reacted:

"Nah so Kanye and Kim were just cheating the whole marriage "

@jefszn added:

"Cheating with Kim Kardashian is crazy knowing how Kanye is."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce finalised, Ye to pay reality TV star R3.4m in child support

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are hogging world headlines after finally settling their divorce. According to reports, the US rapper will pay the reality TV star a whopping $200k (R3.4 million) a month in child support.

CNN reports that the superstar and his wealthy ex-wife will share joint custody of their four kids. Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have "equal access" to their bundles of joy.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the divorce settlement. Many shared that $200K a month is "too much".

Source: Briefly News