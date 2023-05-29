Kris Brkljač is an American-based businessman, business consultant, and seasonal actor. He is widely recognised as Stana Katic’s husband. Stana is a Canadian-American actress known for appearing in Castle (2009–2016), Absentia (2017–2020), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Stiletto (2008). Her husband’s story is remarkable and inspirational.

Kris Brkljač is a successful businessman and VP of DisputeSuite. Photo: @drstanakatic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kris Brkljač rose from rags to riches. In his early 20s, he wandered the streets of New York with no job or home. His determination and desire to make it in life pushed him to become the successful businessman he is today.

Kris Brkljač’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kris Srboljub Brkljač Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American-Australian Ethnicity Australian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Dragoljub Brkljač, Milan Brkljač Marital status Married Wife Stana Katic Children One Education Communication Media Law Profession Businessman, business consultant Net worth $12 million

How old is Kris Brkljač?

Stana Katic's husband, Kris Brkljač (aged 45 years as of 2023) was born on 26 April 1978. He was raised in a small family of three children, all boys. Their names are Dragoljub Brkljač and Milan Brkljač. Milan is reportedly a chiropractor, while Dragoljub is a policeman.

What nationality is Stana Katic's husband?

Kris holds dual citizenship. He was born and bred in Australia, making him an Australian. He relocated to the US when he was 21 and became an American citizen by naturalisation. He has Australian ethnicity with Serbian roots.

Career

Stana Katic's partner is primarily known as a businessman and business consultant. After graduating from a higher learning institution with a degree in Communication Media Law in Australia, he moved to the USA in search of greener pastures.

Life was not a walk in the park when he arrived in the USA. He lived on the streets of New York City because he was homeless. He pursued his dreams as an individual who loves challenges and adventures. He became a business consultant for Fortune 500 companies as a head executive strategist.

Later, he partnered with Jim Rivette and Robert Ellerman, becoming various businesses' leading credit repair providers. According to Crunchbase Inc, he is the vice president of DisputeSuite. DisputeSuite is now under the management of Robert Ellerman as the CEO and Jennifer Cullen as the Chief Administrative Officer.

He is also a seasoned actor. Kris Brkljač’s appeared in an episode of Castle. In 2017, he played a small role in Lost in Florence, a romantic drama.

Kris Brkljač's net worth

Brkljač has made a considerable fortune as a businessman and business consultant, working with Fortune 500 companies. He allegedly has a net worth of $12 million.

Kris Brkljač and Stana Katic's wedding

The couple met through Stana Katic’s brother, Mark Katic, aka Marko, between 2006 and 2007. They secretly wed on 25 April 2015, a day after Stan had celebrated her 37th birthday. The colourful wedding was reportedly held in Croatia.

Does Stana Katic have a baby?

Stana Katic and Kris Brkljač share one child. Photo: @drstanakatic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child in 2021. News of Kris Brkljač's baby was released in 2022. Kris Brkljač's spouse posted a happy Father’s Day message on her Instagram, appreciating him for always being there for his family.

Did Castle and Beckett get along in real life?

Did Nathan and Stana get along? Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion played Kate Beckett and Richard Castle, respectively, in Castle, an ABC drama. According to Us Weekly, the two did not get along when the cameras stopped rolling. Beckett would reportedly cry alone in the dressing room. Later, they were removed from the cast over budgetary claims.

Kris Brkljač is an Australian-American business consultant. He is best known as Stana Katic’s husband. Apart from being a businessman, he is also a seasoned actor known for appearing in Castle and Lost in Florence.

READ ALSO: Who is Sandra Bullock’s son, Louis Bardo Bullock? Meet his family

Briefly.co.za recently shared an intriguing article about Sandra Bullock’s son, Louis Bardo Bullock. The celebrity child was born in January 2010 in New Orleans, USA. He was adopted by actress Sandra Bullock shortly after he was born.

Louis Bardo Bullock was a victim of Hurricane Katrina. He was adopted together with her sister Leila. The actress tries to keep them out of the limelight. Find out everything about him!

Source: Briefly News