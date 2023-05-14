Who is Sandra Bullock’s son, Louis Bardo Bullock? Meet his family

Sandra Bullock is not a new name in the Hollywood entertainment scene. She has graced the screens for many years, appearing in several notable films such as Speed (1994), Gravity (2013), Bird Box (2018) and The Lost City (2022). Apart from her illustrious career, the actress is a family woman. One of her children that has always been in the headlines since childhood is Louis Bardo Bullock. Discover some exciting facts about Sandra Bullock’s son in this article.

Actress Sandra Bullock and her son Louis Bardo Bullock are seen during the 70th Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2013, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock’s son is in his early teenage years. Like many celebrity kids, people are always interested in his life because of his mother’s fame and success. Many want to know how his life has been, considering he has grown in affluence and fame.

Sandra Bullock’s son's profile summary

Full name Louis Bardo Bullock Gender Male Date of birth January 2010 Age 13 years old (as of May 2023) Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Height in inches 5” Height in centimetres 150 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sandra Bullock Grandparents Helga Meyer, John W. Bullock Siblings Laila Famous as Sandra Bullock’s son

What is Louis Bardo Bullock’s age?

How old is Sandra Bullock's son now? The celebrity kid was born in January 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He is an American citizen of African-American nationality. According to People magazine, actress Sandra adopted Louis at three and a half months old.

There is no information about his biological parents and siblings. Many people know him because of his current family. He is not the only child of Sandra Bullock–he has one sibling, whom the actress also adopted in 2015. Her name is Laila. As of 2023, she is 11 years old, having been born in 2012.

Louis Bardo Bullock’s facts

Despite his adoptive mother being a prominent figure, she has vowed to keep her children out of the limelight. Even so, there are some little-known facts about him you will find interesting.

1. He is a victim of Hurricane Katrina

Sandra Bullock (R) and Louis Bullock are seen in Los Angeles, California on May 16, 2013. Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The Lost City actress revealed in an interview that she adopted Louis during the unfortunate event. She described her encounter with him as love at first sight. She said the following about the events that led to her adopting him,

Katrina happened in New Orleans, and something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.

2. He is a diehard fan of Harry Potter

The actress once said her son does not watch her films. However, that does not mean he does not watch movies. The actress once revealed that Bardo loves the Harry Potter franchise, and one of his favourite characters from the film franchise is Daniel Radcliffe. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the actress said,

My kids are diehard Harry Potter fans, and my son, Louis, and I have a rule, I can only hold his hand in public if people we don’t know are watching.

3. He told his mother to turn down a movie role

In November 2021, the actress shocked many people on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She told Jimmy that Louis helped her make essential career advice at the age of 6.

I was approached by something … but my son said not to do it. I was kind of not in the place that Louis felt I should be … and he was actually right!

She added,

I saw it when it came out, and I went, 'Ooo, that's unfortunate.' He was like 6 when he asked me not to do it, and I said okay.

4. Louis and Leila are natives of Louisiana

The actress adopted the two siblings from Louisiana. Leila was adopted from a foster care home at the age of 3 years–this was in 2012. The siblings share a close bond, according to their mother. Where is Sandra Bullock’s son now? The celebrity kid lives with their mother in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

5. He leads a low-key life

Most celebrities tend to expose their children to the limelight. However, that is not the case for Sandra Bullock. The actress herself is not on any social media platform. Likewise, she has kept her kids from social media, leaving many curious about their lives. As a result, it is challenging to find Louis Bardo Bullock’s pictures on social media.

Sandra Bullock’s son, Louis Bardo Bullock, is a teenage celebrity kid. He was adopted by the actress when he was three and a half months. Since the actress adopted him and Leila, they have brought happiness to her life.

Source: Briefly News