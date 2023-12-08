Refinery account application and use: Everything you need to know

If you are in need of a new wardrobe but are on a strict budget, making use of a clothing store account enables you to purchase now and pay later. A Refinery account allows you access to the latest fashion with a 'buy now and pay later' concept. What should you know about the Refinery account application process?

Shopping online or in-store at Refinery can be made more cost-efficient by creating an account. Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography

Source: Getty Images

A clothing account works similarly to a credit card but has more benefits to it. Nedbank mentions that some of the benefits of a clothing account include a quicker, much simpler sign-up process than a credit card, member rewards through exclusive offers and promotions, and the ability to limit your spending to avoid falling into debt.

Once you have decided whether opening an account is ideal for you, where do you go from here? This article discusses how to sign-up, where you can use your card, and the relevant contact details if you need further assistance.

Where can I shop with my Refinery card?

A Refinery card allows you to shop at the retail store without worry that you will be short of cash for what you had your eyes on. Moreover, a Refinery account card can be used at various retail stores associated with the brand.

Is Refinery part of Ackermans?

Various beloved local brands are closely associated, either through a holding/parent or sister company. Pepkor is a South African holding company that has various brands associated, including Refinery and Ackermans.

Can I use my Ackermans card at a Refinery store?

Brands that fall under Pepkor include PEP, Refinery, CODE, Ackermans, BUCO, S.P.C.C, HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, Tekkie Town, Shoe City, Bradlows, Dunns, Rochester, and Sleepmasters. Thanks to the professional association between the two, an Ackermans card may be used at Refinery.

The Refinery account payment process is simple, with only a few steps. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

Can I use my PEP card at Refinery?

Similarly to Refinery, PEP offers you an account card where you can 'swipe and save'. According to PEP's website, the PEP card can be used at various outlets, including Refinery, Ackermans, Tekkie Town, Dunns, and ShoeCity.

Refinery account application process

You can apply online or in-store. The Refinery account online application process is simple, with the Refinery account requirements including a valid ID document and bank statement or pay slips of the last three months.

You need all the necessary documentation for the online application process and the in-store process.

How do I pay my Refinery account?

Refinery mentions various ways you can pay money due. You can pay online through online banking, in person, or through third parties that are associated with Refinery.

You can contact Refinery through their customer care contact number, 0860 900 400. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Where can I pay my Refinery account?

Specifically, you can pay through a debit order, an instant secure EFT via OZOW, an EFT at your local bank or through an ATM, or a cash payment through a Flash trader. You can contact customer service if you require more information or assistance regarding the payment process.

It is advised that you stay on top of your payments by frequently checking your Refinery account status. You can obtain your Refinery account statement online.

Can I get a refund at Refinery?

According to Refinery's website, there are no refunds or exchanges available on sale goods without original proof of purchase. If the original proof of purchase is available, a refund can be given at the current system price.

Exclusively online items can only be returned online.

How do I contact Refinery South Africa?

Knowing the Refinery account contact details can help you streamline any concerns you may have. The Refinery account contact number is the same as their customer call centre number, 0860 900 400. You can also email them at customerservice@tenacityinc.co.za.

A Refinery account helps you purchase any clothes or accessories that you have had your eyes on without having to pay a hefty amount upfront. Thankfully, the Refinery account application is quick and simple, and a customer care consultant will happily assist you online if you require further information or help.

READ ALSO: How to reverse money using the Capitec App in 2024 and more

Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing how the Capitec app functions, including how to reverse money. What do you need to know about the process?

Keep reading for more on how to reverse money using the Capitec app and other relevant information regarding the online banking system.

Source: Briefly News