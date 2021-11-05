A sultry local woman is offering Mzansi the ultimate in entertainment, thanks to a video doing the rounds online

The short clip shows the stunner going from a classic dive stance to jumping into the swimming pool in the most bizarre way

Saffas were overcome by laughter on Twitter and rushed to the mentions to react to the viral clip

A funny local stunner has Mzansi peep's stomachs hurting from all the laughter she inspired on the socials on Friday.

The unknown beauty's antics were captured on film, showing her mimicking a funny swimming pool entrance.

Mzansi is defeated by the hilarious Penny Heyn's impression one local stunner tried pulling off. Image: @cc_banderas.

The short video of the unorthodox display was shared on Twitter by @cc_banderas, with the GPS coordinates where it was tweeted displaying Midrand.

"Happy Friyaaaaaay. Adiwele," read the short .

The clip, which garnered nearly 86 000 views, was sure to give Saffas endless laughs going into the weekend as it attracted almost 5 000 likes, 1 900 retweets and 400 comments.

One amused social media user even drew a correlation with legendary South African female swimmer Penelope "Penny" Heyns, widely regarded as one of the best breaststroke swimmers of all time.

Saffas wholly amused by pool stunt

Briefly News swimmingly went into the pool of comments section to bring readers the stream of reactions to the funny post.

@Thabo_94king wrote:

"Problem ke that "onyomarks'."

@Mr_Dami_ said:

"Sis jumped to conclusions."

@AldrinSampear added:

"At least she go in. Also does a pool party mean I should get into the pool?"

@Dr_Aftermath_ offered:

"This is how women jump to conclusion."

