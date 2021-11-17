Snake Rescuer Nick Evans Catches 2 Black Mambas on the Same Spot in Shongweni

Nick Evans caught two black mambas on the same spot but on different days in Shongweni, KwaZulu-Natal

The popular snake rescuer took to social media to share the details of his experience with his followers

Nick removed the first snake from the roof of a duck enclosure on 5 November and caught the second black mamba on 16 November

Nick Evans has taken to social media to share that he caught two black mambas on the same spot in Shongweni a few days apart. The snake rescuer caught the first snake on 5 November and rescued the second one on 16 November.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans caught 2 black mambas on the same spot in Shongweni. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said he removed the first snake from the roof of a duck enclosure and also caught the other a day ago in the exact same place. Both the male black mambas were the same size.

Nick shared the pics of his latest experience on Facebook. Part of his caption reads:

"What was also surprising, is they were the same size. Same weight, same length (well, a 2cm difference), but they were around the 2.2m mark. NO! They definitely weren't the same snake."

He added that the snakes hideout was safe with lots of rats. Nick further said:

"There's likely a good rat population feasting on the duck feed hence why the mambas are visiting. Like the last catch, today's one was pretty simple. My friend, Dr. Cormac Price, who I'm doing my mamba research with, was with me to help."

Source: Briefly.co.za