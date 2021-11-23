Cassper Nyovest is one of many celebs from across the globe who have a Bentley in their luxurious car collection. The star loves to show off the posh whip on social media. Most peeps who own the vehicles don't drive them but prefer to be chauffeured around.

According to reports, the Bentley brand began in 1919 and was purchased by Rolls Royce in the early 1930s. BMW bought Bentley at the beginning of 2003. All modern-day Bentley whips are manufactured at the Crewe facility in England.

Cassper Nyovest is one of many celebs from across the globe who own a Bentley. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Briefly News previously reported that Mufasa bought his Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 for a whopping R3.6 million a few years back. He recently customised the car when he turned 30.

Briefly News has put together some cool specs about the expensive ride to determine why it costs around R4 million in South Africa. Besides being exquisite, the car's exterior screams boss.

Transmission and acceleration

According to bentleymotors.com, the vehicles has an 8 speed dual clutch transmission with Active All-Wheel Drive. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds) and take you to a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h).

Infotainment system, radio and audio system

It has a front screen infotainment system with 12.3" high resolution capacitive touch screen high definition display. It has a digital or satellite radio and a 650 watt, 11-channel, 10 speaker audio system.

Always connected

Apple CarPlay lets the Bentley owners control their iPhone via the car’s touchscreen. Find my car shows them where they parked their car through the My Bentley app. The owners can also heat the cabin remotely before thy open the door though Activate heating.

Some celebs who each own the Bentley

Mzansi's larger-than-life media personality, Somizi, owns one. He and Cassper recently served Mzansi Bentley boys goals when they posted a snap of themselves sitting on top of their Bentleys after playing a game of tennis.

According to Ranker, Kim Kardashian has a Bentley Mulsanne. Singer Jennifer Lopez owns not just one but two Bentleys - a Bentley Continental and a Bentley Arnage. Robert Downey Jr., popularly known for his lead role in Iron Man, owns a Bentley Mulsanne while Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger owns a Bentley Continental GTC.

