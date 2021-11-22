International rap headliner Fat Joe caused massive waves on Mzansi's social media streets

The Lean Back hitmaker recently recorded a video of himself jamming to 66 by Felo Le Tee & Myztro

Taking in the scenes, amused local Twitter users flooded the timeline to react to the viral video

The Amapiano wave is reaching unprecedented global heights if a recent video of American rapper Fat Joe jamming to the genre is anything to go by.

The US hip hop artist recorded a video of himself jamming to 66, an audio track by Felo Le Tee & Myztro while sitting in his modestly bedecked New York living room.

Fat Joe has SA impressed with his offering. Image: Axelle, Bauer-Griffin/ FilmMagic, Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A 29-second clip of the veteran artist doing his thing was shared by a local Twitter user with the handle @ThabangTweezus.

The caption read:

"Amapiano to the world. Fat Joe jamming to 66."

Fat Joe can be seen wriggling from to side while bobbing his head to the tune of the drums and bass.

A poster with various fellow US rappers, including himself, adorns the wall behind him, with several soft drinks and alcoholic beverages laid out on a table below it.

"You all know 'bout that sh*t right there ... wooo!" Fat Joe excitedly beams out seven seconds into the clip before pausing momentarily and then enjoying the rest of the proudly South African tune.

The video was viewed around 194 000 times at the time of publication while attracting almost 10 500 likes and 3 000 retweets.

Amused Mzansi social networking users had plenty of reactions to the viral video, notably enjoying everything the rapper had to offer.

Sights and sounds amuse Saffas

Briefly News cruised down Twitter street, picking up on all the interesting reactions Saffas had to the post.

@Wendisa2 wrote:

"Somebody forward the 66 dance video to him... I'd like to see him 66."

@Sbuttarius_ said:

"That's not a zekhethe, that's def a zekhethelo."

@Bokang_Phele added:

"Now I know why they want to teach Zulu in their varsities."

