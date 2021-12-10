A Johannesburg man stunned social media when he revealed that he scored big this year by buying a new car and house and landing his dream job

Peeps praised him for his achievements with many saying that he is a perfect role model for the youth of South Africa

The teacher, technician and aspiring DJ stated that despite hardships he soldiered through and was rewarded with well-deserved riches

A Johannesburg teacher, technician, aspirant DJ and self-confessed doting father showed Mzansi that hard work does indeed pay off. A global pandemic has not slowed @Psyfo_Malembe down as he has managed to buy a new car and house and landed his dream job over the last year, a feat that many would struggle to attain.

He took to social media to list his achievements and peeps were left inspired.

He posted images of himself standing next to his new car and of his picturesque new home.

@tsgeisman said:

“So proud of you.”

@2022AFRICA said:

“Congratulations bro, love to see it.”

@sivusumuzi reacted:

“Well done and God bless.”

@AphiweSodiya said:

“Huge achievements.”

@nathi1036 praised him for his fighting spirit:

“2021 was your year, keep pushing soldier.”

@SpookiLoo said:

“Congratulations, God was with you this year, it was your time.”

@BQ_Kunene said:

“In the middle of the pandemic, yoh usebenzile mnumzana, congratulations.”

@Capremelo said:

“You won this year.”

Many tweeps felt that he is perfect role model material.

NathiSibiya8 said:

“Nice one, brother. I am looking up to you.”

@Psyfo_Malembe thanked his supporters for their kind words.

“Thank you very much, brother man.”

