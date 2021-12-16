Many South African public figures have reached the ‘BFF’ status with each other, drawing in plenty of fan attention to their special bonds

Unfortunately, not all friendships can last forever and Mzansi stars are not exempt from having fallouts as we have seen many times throughout the year

At least five publicized bonds between SA celebrities have dissolved in the last few months with the likes of Natasha Thahane and even DJ Zinhle being affected

They say people are only meant to be in our lives for seasons, but some Mzansi celebs seem to take the saying quite literally. Seeing friends grow apart isn’t unusual, but 2021 has seen some famous BFFs cut things off faster than expected.

Fans have watched some of their favourite public figures support each other through the good, the bad and the ugly this year. However, onlookers have seen the very same stars turn on one another within a few months, like the pairs mentioned below:

Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe

Natasha Thahane revealed that Lasizwe airing out her dirty laundry concerning Ntando Duma caused their friendship to split. TV personality and Youtuber Lasizwe also alluded to the demise of his and the actress’s close-knit relationship in an interview.

Lerato Kganyago and DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle shocked many when she claimed that she didn’t get an invite to Lerato’s wedding. The Umlilo hitmaker’s revelation revealed the end of the pair’s relationship, however, Lerato has expressed she still has some love for her former pal.

Bonang and Lorna Maseko

Fans noticed that Bonang and Lorna have missed each other’s events, birthdays, and don’t even show up on social media pages together anymore. All of the above has led the public to conclude that their BFF status is currently off.

Ntando Duma and Natasha Thahane

Ntando Duma sent tongues wagging when she denied knowing Natasha Thahane on Lasizwe’s Youtube channel earlier this year. The actress claimed that she only took pictures with the Blood & Water star, but wasn’t actually her mate.

Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo

The bad blood between Unathi and Sizwe recently played out for all of SA to see. These former coworkers participated in a recorded spat that Sizwe leaked, ultimately costing the Idols SA judge her job at Kaya FM.

Unathi Nkayi Claims She's Been Silenced, Kaya 959 Claps Back

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi had been minding her business as she trended across the country for being fired from Kaya 959. While the radio station and Sizwe Dhlomo told their sides of the story, peeps wondered why the singer was quiet.

Unathi finally revealed why she had been keeping to herself. She hopped onto her Instagram to disclose that she received a letter from her former employers informing her that she is not permitted to speak about the matter on any of her public platforms.

The musician explained that the only reason she withheld from sharing her side of the story was that she contractually bounded not to. The radio station prides itself in allowing freedom of speech and therefore denied taking that right away from Nkayi.

The station said it was aware of the contract that prohibited Unathi from sharing confidential information but affirmed she could say whatever she likes. The Kaya959 spokesperson said:

"However, Ms Nkayi is free to share the details of the issue that arose between her and Kaya 959 should she feel the urge to, provided what she shares reflects the true version of events."

Source: Briefly.co.za