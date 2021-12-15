Several Mzansi stars have been candid about their journey’s towards spiritual awakening over the past twelve months

While many onlookers questioned the validity of some of these public figures’ gifts, they continued to share their experiences with fans

The likes of Mome Mahlangu, Dineo Ranaka and Masechaba Khumalo are among those who bravely opened up about their intuitive discoveries

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This year has been nothing short of eventful, especially with all the honest revelations from our favourite stars. There are eight South African celebrities who have spoken out on their backgrounds with ancestral gifts.

Many celebs accepted their intuitive gifts this year. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

From Zola 7 to Mome Mahlangu, South Africans have listened attentively as these talented figures shared their stories. Briefly News takes a look at the men and women who were courageous enough to publicly embrace their callings below:

Dineo Ranaka

Radio presenter Dineo Ranaka, known as Gogo Somahashe explained that she finally accepted her gift after 17 years. Ranaka completed her training to become a traditional healer after meeting her mentor through her makeup artist. She shared with Sowetan:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Undergoing the ancestral training is very intense. A lot of it requires you to forget about yourself completely. It requires you to forget your image and the status that you’ve built in your world. You need to strip yourself down and be one with nature.”

Luyanda Potwana

Luyanda Potwana, of Nyan Nyan fame, underwent his spiritual journey away from the public eye but is in no way ashamed of his position. After completing the process of becoming a practising healer, he celebrated with an Instagram post in his ‘gqirha’ attire.

“I got some new spiritual stripes and crown, this past weekend,” he said

Masechaba Khumalo

The outspoken Masechaba involved her followers in her expedition from the beginning by posting snaps of herself during an initiating ritual. According to OkMzansi, the journalist explained that families could find at least one gifted person among them.

Mome Mahlangu

Although Mome revealed she was tending to her prophetic gift a few months ago, she has only recently opened up about the details. The health enthusiast explained that she had to heal before spilling everything about her experience.

Toll Ass Mo

Comedian Toll Ass Mo accepted his ancestral gift months before his wife. The couple celebrated Mongezi Mahlangu’s graduation from initiation school with a glamorous homecoming bash in September.

Oratile Maitisa

Skeem Sam’s Oratile Matisa donned her full regalia in an image to announce that she is a practising sangoma in a since-deleted Instagram post. The actress offered a further glimpse into her story in an interview with TshisaLive. She said:

“It feels great and overwhelming at the same time. I’ve been wanting to be at peace like this.”

Zola 7

Kwaito artist Bonginkosi Zola Dlamini, more popularly known as Zola 7 is also a working sangoma. The icon has reportedly been practising from his home in Melville according to two celebrity clients that contacted City Press.

Mlungisi Mathe

Oratile’s Skeem Sam costar Mlungisi Mathe also told fans about his journey to embracing his spiritual calling. Mathe revealed that the confusing experience ultimately steered him in the direction of learning more about life.

Mome shares her reasons for withholding details about her spiritual journey

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mome Mahlangu has not said much about her sacred pursuit until recently. After receiving requests for more information, the TV personality decided to finally speak out.

Mome is not one to typically shy away from public attention, but she has been protecting her spiritual journey from the world. On Monday, the health buff uncovered her main reason for holding back, saying:

“We heal first then we open up, generational healing is messy but it has to happen for you to become what you are destined to be.”

She then disclosed the obstacles she overcame to fully accept her spiritual calling, including rejection from her family and a childhood migraine and epilepsy diagnosis. Mome further explained that she has been happier since welcoming her gift despite the disapproval. She said:

“I will gradually share the dreams experience and how hard it is to be gifted and how hard it is to share cause people are not well receiving to it,”

She concluded:

“My soul is happy and I dream harder now due to acceptance of me and doing me for me to be mentally, emotionally and spiritually balanced.”

Mome’s words seemed to resonate with fans who took to the comments to show their support. See some of the remarks that flood the TV star’s Instagram comments below:

@gaonepearlmoiloa wrote:

“I think it is high time you wrote a book Mome, your story is too powerful.”

@tlhogi_a_star commented:

“Gifted people don't have it easy and are the most misunderstood people.”

@nomaswazi.africa added:

“May your journey be blessed beyond measure.”

Source: Briefly.co.za