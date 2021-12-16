Flashy Whips and 1st Cars: 5 Peeps Who Bought Their Own Flashy Wheels in 2021

Briefly News compiles a list of peeps who blessed themselves with brand new cars in 2021 and also received sweet reactions on social media

Peeps such as Dane Prinsloo bought a brand new AUDI while Luyanda Mafanya rewarded herself with a brand new Ford Ranger Double Cab

As the years draws to a close, a young Twitter user also celebrated his friend who managed to join the Mercedes Benz club and owns an R2 million E63 AMG

2021 has been a year of mixed fortunes for many South Africans but some have been blessed beyond measure. Briefly News looks at some of the peeps who bought cars as they wrap up this challenging year.

There are inspirational ladies who headed to social media platforms to brag about their cars and we can mention the likes of Dane Prinsloo, Luyanda Mafanya as well as one Twitter user going by the handle of @LelwaR.

This website selects five peeps who inspired many ladies in Mzansi as they gushed about their brand new whips.

Dane Prinsloo rewarded herself with a brand new Audi Q3 SUV car and posted the images on Instagram. The post seriously attracted many positive reactions as she bought the car in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The stylish German-made car costs R600k.

Looking at LelwaR, the stunning blessed herself with a new Toyota vehicle and she purchased it at Barloworld Toyota in Witbank. Many young South African peeps were also influenced by this hard-working lady.

Looking at another influential post, Mzansi’s finest celebrity chef, Luyanda Mafanya, she recently headed online to gush about her new Ford Ranger Double Cab. Mafanya posted that she received the car that ranges at R600k and she will drive it as an ambassador for the American car manufacturer.

Another Twitter user, @Khakhelihle said his friend has just joined the Mercedes Benz club and recently shared the news with his followers. Dabane’s oke owns a stylish R2 million Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The stylish and glossy black car can be seen in a recent post he shared.

Completing our list is a beautiful lady, Nonhle, who also joined a number of peeps who bought flashy rides to mark the end of the year. Nonhle is a Twitter user and she also received congratulatory remarks from Mzansi peeps.

