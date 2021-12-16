From nursing to town planning, graduates have been securing their future bag all year and Mzansi is filled with pride

Five stunning women stood out this year as their intelligence and beauty were completely unmatched by others

The women's brains and beauty made for excellent combinations as their stories of success wowed locals

Not only has 2021 been a year filled with sorrow and lockdowns but also a year of pride and hard work. Tons of intelligent peeps bagged their degrees this year and some were not just smart but also darn good looking.

The beauty and brains combination impressed Saffas all over Mzansi. Briefly News compiled a list of five stunning local ladies who hold are not only making boss moves but are also looking gorgeous when doing so.

Five stunning women made their mark in our hearts as they all successfully bagged their degrees. Image: @Mcloopz, @TheLioness_R and @BassieLastrassi / Twitter

1. "Beauty with brains": Stunning lady graduates with a degree in BCom accounting after 18 months

The stunning Veronica Rabuli was a graduate who was armed with an impressive BCom accounting degree. The young lady's accomplishment was shared by the popular social media group, Varsity World, and Mzansi responded with praise and well-wishes.

Veronica looked beautiful on her big day as she struck a confident pose and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers.

In the post, the group quoted the new graduate:

"A long awaited celebration - 18 months later and I finally got the opportunity to walk down that stage and get what's mine. It has truly been an honour, thank you University of the Witwatersrand."

2. "Onwards and upwards": Young lady graduates in style, Mzansi loves it

South African youth are slowly but surely grabbing education by the horns and becoming graduates. A young lady has just jumped on the bandwagon and joined the rest of Mzansi's graduates.

Taking to Twitter, @Mcloopz_ shared an inspirational post about becoming a graduate. Her heartwarming post included some snaps of herself in her cap and gown and even one of her folks standing beside her looking as proud as ever.

"Umsebenzi wethu," she captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

3. Beautiful graduate bags Master's degree and peeps are impressed

Mzansi praised a beautiful woman who posted on social media about bagging her Master’s degree. The brainy beauty not only passed her degree but did so with cum laude and that had tweeps singing her praises.

Scores of women commented on the post by praising her for furthering women empowerment in South Africa. The talented woman received top honours by passing her qualification with cum laude and was told she was both "book and street smart".

4. Nursing graduate Katlego endures and later excels despite obstacles

Stunning graduate Katlego Letimela was over the moon when she took to social media and revealed she has become a qualified nurse. Social media users congratulated her on her achievement and said Letimela stands as a beacon of hope in a country where access to tertiary education is difficult.

Katlego told users she had to endure verbal, physical, emotional and economic abuse to reach her dreams. Letimela details the challenges she faced.

“During matric in 2013 I applied for nursing, and I got rejected because I filled the forms out with a blue pen instead of using the black recommended pen. This broke my little heart, I could not get into nursing then, a passion in my heart,” she said.

5. "Such a beautiful graduate": SA drools as lady shares graduation snaps

It is one heck of a time to be alive in South Africa as the number of graduates has increased exponentially. Another inspiring post made it online thanks to a gorgeous young woman who qualified.

In a heartwarming and super motivational post made by the proud graduate, @BassieM_, she expressed her joy at now being a Town and Regional planner. Her post features a photo of herself rocking a skin-tight red dress underneath her graduation gown.

"A town & regional planning graduate," she gushed.

