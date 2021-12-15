Kemolemo Tseki says she just aced her medical studies at Wits University and she is getting positive comments from Mzansi

The stunning woman, Kemolemo, says she passed her third year with an A grade and South Africans are praising her

However, some tweeps are seriously impressed with her natural beauty and say she looks like Kelly Rowland

Kemolemo Tseki has shared an inspiring post on social media, saying she has passed her third-year examinations with flying colours. The Wits University student is enrolled in the medical department.

Tseki headed to Twitter to post this beautiful news and many locals are inspired by her story and are now congratulating the lady. Kemolemo’s post is now attracting congratulatory messages and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the story.

The Johannesburg-based lady’s bio suggests she is a proud mother of three and a Sotho speaking mother. She wrote on her page as she asked her followers to congratulate her:

“I passed my 3rd year with an A grade. Ngicela nithi horray!”

Kemolemo Tseki is praised for her looks after passing her third years exams. image: @KemolemoT/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Nzuzo9162 said:

“Aibo ngithi uyi black American.”

@Tabe_Lerato said:

“I was just about to say hahaha, I didn't even know how to explain it.”

@SibahleTyulu said:

“Ncooooo that so cute congra.”

@keStarN said:

“I don’t understand how people in varsity are this beautiful. Watle wa ba motle heh. Varsity showed me flames to such an extent that i started wearing my dads work clothes to classes for a whole 4 years.”

@BheleLanga said:

“If I was him I'd pull that lobola now it is a bit lower now at least. 3rd year A grade will surely graduate record time then she could be gone sani....”

@NatashaXami said:

“Congratulations… Are you from South Africa? Because nah.”

@PalesaRT said:

“Congratulations Ms Kelly Rowland.”

