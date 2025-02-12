The former Miss SA winner Shudufhadzo Musida recently opened up about her new life in New York

In 2024, Shudufhadzo enrolled at her dream school, Columbia University in America

Masida is currently pursuing her Master's degree in international affairs, where her main focus is on economic and political developments

Shudufhadzo reflected on her life in New York. Image: Steve Granitz/Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The South African model and former Miss SA winner Shudufhadzo Musida has been busy and making headlines on social media after she was appointed as the UNPF's Global Champion for Women and Girls.

Shudufhadzo reflects on her new life in America

The South African media personality Shudufhadzo Musida left her home country, Mzansi, in August 2024 to America to pursue her Master's degree at her dream school, Columbia University in New York.

According to SowetanLive, Musida also talked about her studies in economic and political development and how she is looking forward to changing many things through her academic programme.

Musida said:

"My decision in choosing to further my studies at Columbia University is because the school is one of the best when it comes to public policy and also has the greatest minds in international affairs. Also, another reason why I chose this school is that I have always been interested in enrolling there after my matric but couldn't due to financial ability or I wasn't accepted but look at God, 10 years later I have made it and got in."

The beauty queen who plans to end female genital mutilation (FGM) also mentioned how New York is now her home and also touched on the different cultures.

She said:

"I feel America, New York specifically, is loud just being submerged in a new environment and the cultural differences. New York is competitive so there is this constant drive."

Source: Briefly News