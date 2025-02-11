Shudufhadzo Musida, former Miss South Africa, has been appointed as the UNPF's Global Champion for Women and Girls, vowing to end female genital mutilation (FGM) by 2030

Announcing her role on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, she called the practice a violation of women's rights and dignity

Social media users praised Shudu for her advocacy, celebrating her efforts to uplift women and represent South Africa globally

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has vowed to take a stand against female genital mutilation while announcing her new role as the United Nations Population Fund’s Global Champion for Women and Girls.

Shudufhadzo Musida has vowed to fight against FGM. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Shudu Musida takes a stance against FGM

Former South African beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida is using her platform to end a practice that affects millions of girls worldwide. Shudu announced her appointment as the UNPF's Global Champion for Women and Girls and promised to ensure that the practice gets abolished by 2030. Part of the post read:

"As I take on this role, my first campaign is focused on ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a harmful practice that has affected some 230 million women and girls worldwide. FGM is an act of violence against women—a violation of their rights, their dignity, and their bodily autonomy.

"Today, on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, we reaffirm our commitment to ending this practice and ensuring that every girl can grow up free from harm."

Fans applaud Shudu Musida for her stance against FGM

Social media users applauded Shudu for vowing to end FGM. Many were proud that the Miss South Africa 2020 was flying the country's flag high.

@mpoomy_ledwaba said:

"You are incredible 🙌❤️"

@sibamtongana commented:

"🔥🔥🔥Congratulations darling!! 😍"

@tanseycoetzee wrote:

"Congratulations darling👏🏽amazing work."

@bridgetmasinga added:

"Women uplifting voices🙏🏾"

Shudufhadzo Musida has taken a stance against female genital mutilation. Image: Mark Von Holden/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News