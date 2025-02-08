Media personality and beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musida says she plans to end female gen*tal mutilation (FGM)

The former Miss South Africa revealed on her Instagram account this week that FGM is an act of violence against women

South Africans took to her Instagram account to praise her for her work to end female circumcision

Former Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida wants to end female circumcision. Image: Shudufhadzo Musida

Source: Instagram

Limpopo-born beauty queen Shudufadzi Musida shares that she plans to end female gen*tal mutilation (FGM).

The former Miss SA, who is reportedly dating Maps Maponyane shared her campaign on social media and added that she plans to end the practice by 2030.

Musida also revealed in a statement that she was honoured to be appointed United Nations Population Fund’s Global Champion for Women and Girls.

The beauty queen and author took to her Instagram on Thursday, 6 February to share that she plans to end female gen*tal mutilation.

South Africans praise former Miss SA

Amanda_Dambuza said:

"My girl is doing the Lord's work. I am so proud of our Shudu."

Tiseetso.m replied:

"It makes me so happy seeing women who look like me changing the world one step at a time, thank you for everything you do."

Madame.vlog replied:

"Your name will be known to the end of the world."

Boipelo-Bee responded:

"Oh Shudu. Your moves are so powerful and graceful! You are such an inspiration! I learned about FGM when @chanelayan spoke about it in RHO of Dubai! I can’t wait to see amazing collaborations that will facilitate this movement through dialogue with relevant stakeholders! Thank you for your advocacy to cease this practice! You are such a perfect fit for this. All the best!"

Bhelekazi_mo said:

"You stayed true to your word my empress. You said you are all about issues of mental health. I am proud of you. You are doing it holistically. I know how FGM messes up not only the girls, but it negatively affects the families and communities. I am proud of you, wish you the best because this dilemma presents lots of dynamics. Power, prayers, and support to you my dearest."

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida wants to end female circumcision. Images: Shudufhadzo Musida

Source: Instagram

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida dating

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida are planning to get married soon.

Maponyane has allegedly sent a delegation to Shudu's village in Limpopo, indicating his serious intentions.

Despite rumours, Maps declined to comment on his private life when asked about the marriage plans.

Source: Briefly News