"Cuteness Overload": Pearl Modiadie Shows Off Her Little Man in Lux Outfit

Pearl Modiadie took to social media to show off her little man, Olivier, rocking a luxurious outfit with a Boss cap

The former Metro FM presenter's kid is growing up fast and many of her followers could not believe how cute he is

The media personality's peers in the entertainment industry also agreed that Pearl's baby boy is handsome

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Modiadie's little man is growing up quickly. The former Metro FM presenter took to social media to share a stunning pic of her baby boy looking cute in a luxurious outfit.

Pearl Modiadie shared a pic of her son rocking a luxurious outfit. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Olivier also donned a posh Hugo Boss cap for kids which cost about R700. The beautiful snap melted the hears of many of his mom's friends in the entertainment industry and her fans.

The media personality took to Instagram recently to post the snap. The stunner captioned her post:

"Monday blues."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl's followers and industry peers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on Olivier's pic and how cute he is. Check out some of their comments below:

Lorna Maseko said:

"Look at my little boy."

Thickleeyonce wrote:

"Too cute for words."

takkies7 commented:

"He is so adorable."

nomusa224 said:

"Handsome lil man."

slindilendou_ wrote:

"Bathong... What level of cuteness is this."

vongai.mapho said:

"What a beautiful boy."

iamroza_m added:

"Cuteness overload."

MaYeni's little son Mnini steals the show in 'Uthando Nesthembu'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaYeni's little son Mnini stole the show in Uthando Nesthembu's latest episode, which aired on Thursday night, 14 October. The viewers of the show were impressed by how smart the young boy is.

Mnini and his mom MaYeni discussed business and many fans could not believe how business-minded he is. They took to social media after the show to ask the producers to show Mnini at least once in every episode.

MaYeni is one of Musa Mseleku's wives. Mseleku is a polygamist who has four wives. Their reality show airs every Thursday. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mnini's chat with MaYeni.

Source: Briefly.co.za