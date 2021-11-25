Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong Make Peace Following Their Online Drama

Gigi Lamayne and Inno Morolong have made peace following their recent drama on social media

The rapper and club host posted a video online where they addressed their fans following their recent fallout over Inno's new man

Many of their fans shared that they don't believe that the fight was real but just a stunt to get Mzansi's attention

The rapper and club host shared a video a few days ago in which they addressed their recent beef.

In the clip, the two stars said they've made peace and are moving on with their lives. Inno had accused Gigi of trying to steal her new man after she followed him on Instagram.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the video of Gigi and Inno together. According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said:

"We are not saying we are gonna be best friends, or what, because this was heavy. I know people are enjoying the fight — it's juicy, its nice but it was too much. Fighting is draining."

Gigi said she forgave Inno because she doesn't want to put any woman down, according to the publication. Tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts after the two stars buried the hatchet. Check some of their comments below:

@KhutzMo wrote:

"So the vayolence is over?"

@livhupascal said:

"What I've realised is never to invest your emotions in things you see over the internet, it's always about content, just imagine if you thought the fight was real."

@favouredsmah wrote:

"Gigi is laughing way tooo much for someone who was compared to a Donkeybut let peace reign retlareng."

@girl_kaybee said:

"Then Jiki jiki Gigi will come out with a new song and Inno will come out with a make up line or whatever."

@kay_khethiwe added:

"This is a stunt."

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne fight over a man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne trended on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

The publication reports that their beef started when the Fufa hitmaker was rumoured to be dating Inno's former bae, Chis Noriega. Gigi took to social media and said she has no time for beef because she's focusing all her energy on her spirituality.

