The South African media personality Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe excitedly went back to school

The 947 radio presenter recently posted a picture of her son in his school uniform also celebrating getting himself a blazer on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Anele's son celebrating going back to school

Anele Mdoda shared pictures of her son in his school uniform. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

With all the bundles of joy returning to school, Anele Mdoda's son seemed extremely excited to go back and see his teachers.

Recently, the award-winning media and radio personality Anele Mdoda shared a picture of her son Alakhe Mdoda dressed in his school uniform, also celebrating that he now had a school blazer.

Mdoda posted a picture of her beloved son on her Twitter (X) page after the two went head-to-head during an episode of the Ready Steady Cook show on S3.

Netizens react to picture of Alakhe Mdoda

Shortly after the star shared the picture of her son in his school uniform on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the photo. Here's what they had to say:

@pumablanket said:

"Yhoo, when did Alakhe get this big? They grow up so fast."

@THETJi1 wrote:

"Let's be honest here. There are some schools where your child is guaranteed to pass. You only have to afford the school."

@AneleAndTheClub responded:

"Blazer Boys are UPPP!!!"

@SindiHisbarbie replied:

"Wishing Alakhe a year filled with laughter, love and the joy of learning."

@SibaloSibs commented:

"Blazer with shorts?? Once you become a parent, fashion doesn't matter any more."

Anele Mdoda's son is excited about going back to school. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda tempted to purchase a dress from Temu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Anele Mdoda is contemplating ordering from Temu. The radio host shared on her social media that she is fighting the urge to make that online purchase, but her fans tried to talk her out of it.

Anele Mdoda might have to discover why many South Africans left terrible reviews about Temu. The star posted on X that she wanted to purchase a dress from the online store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News