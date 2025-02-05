A lady made her uncle's day she surprised him with a brand new phone and he was filled with gratitude

The man's gesture warmed the hearts of many, and the TikTok video gained traction on the platform

People loved the heartwarming moment between the two as they raved over them in the comments

A wholesome gesture has taken Mzansi by storm as a woman surprised her uncle with a gift.

A niece gifted her uncle a brand new phone in a TikTok video. Image: @zandilenonhlanhla1

Source: TikTok

Woman gives her uncle a new phone

The emotional moment was shared in a viral video that quickly gained attention online, sparking reactions from South Africans.

The footage was shared by the woman under the social media handle @zandilenonhlanhla1, where she can be seen walking towards her uncle as he presented him with his new phone, much to his delight the uncle was left speechless with full of emotions.

@zandilenonhlanhla1's clip shows the uncle's joyful reaction as he received the thoughtful gift from his niece, a heartfelt way to express her gratitude for his unwavering support in her life, touched him and left netizens in awe.

Take a look at the video below:

SA loves the heartwarming gesture from the niece

The video left people in awe online and netizens reacted by flooding the comments section with messages of admiration for the woman's generosity, with many praising her for making her uncle's day.

ndlelaandisiwe shared:

"l wish my uncle was sober like yours because l love him, and l know he loves me too, but the problem is alcohol."

Jessica_the_Libra added:

"I bought my uncle a new phone and 2 pairs of sneakers and he sold them same day kungaka tshoni nelanga, wanxila wathi mpo. Now he’s back wearing flip flops in the mud kulemvula engaka.. utanci wam bethuna."

Smomondia wrote:

"Uncles are a blessing no one told us about."

Khutso Rammala said:

"This is genuine. Unlike staged stuff."

LiyathembaPiliso commented:

"I love how he hugged & kissed you first before seeing the phone. He really appreciates you."

A South African woman surprised her uncle with a brand-new phone. Image: @zandilenonhlanhla1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman decided to do something nice and unexpected for her mommy and shared the heartwarming moment on TikTok.

