“You Owe Us Nothing”: Groom’s Family Showers Newlyweds With Lavish Gifts

A woman shared a TikTok video showing how a groom's family spoiled him and his new wife with extraordinary presents

The groom's father spoke to the couple and showed them the two gifts the family showered them with

Many social media users took to the viral video's comment section to share their thoughts about the surprises

A newlywed couple got lavish gifts from the groom's family. Images: @semhle_lallah_.

Source: TikTok

For some, receiving appreciation from their in-laws can be challenging, as family dynamics and expectations may vary. However, in a display of generosity, a makoti and her husband were showered with lavish gifts from the groom's family, a gesture that made sure the couple were loved.

Extravagant wedding gifts

TikTok user Nhlanhla Mthombeni uploaded a stunning video of a family member's wedding, which showed the groom's father addressing the newlyweds and sharing what the Mthombeni family got them as gifts.

The couple received an expensive car and what many assumed to be a house as a man walked in with a framed picture of a spacious and modern home.

Nhlanhla wrote in her caption:

"And this is how the Mthombeni family welcomed their new makoti."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

In another video, the groom's father reassured the couple:

"You owe us nothing. We are doing all of this out of love."

SA comments on newlyweds' gifts

Reaching nearly a million views at the time of the article's publication, thousands of internet users shared their thoughts about the lavish presents the couple received, while others made assumptions about the bride's reaction.

Nhlanhla gave people a look at the beautiful bride. Images: @semhle_lallah_.

Source: TikTok

@palesa_8590 said to the public:

"The car I understand, but how do you surprise me with a house?"

A stunned @real_rindzi asked:

"Wait, the whole family gifted her a car?"

@zaneledira stated in the comments:

"I guess it is a blessing to be married into the Mthombeni family. Look at Lisel Laurie, Dr Mthombeni’s wife. The Mthombeni gents really mastered becoming husbands of the modern age."

A curious @samisweet27 wondered:

"What did she say in her prayers?"

@moapostola7 assumed in the comment section:

"The crowd is happier than the bride. Something is off."

@reetlhalefo asked about the groom:

"Does he have a younger brother?"

Nhlanhla informed the TikTokker:

"He is the last born."

