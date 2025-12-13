On Friday, 12 December 2025, Cyan Boujee announced that another one of her social media accounts had been banned

This came just over a month after she lost the new TikTok account she created after the other one was permanently banned following the Russia recruitment scandal

Cyan Boujee shared the duration of the temporary ban and what she intended to do to gain access to her account

Cyan Boujee announced that her YouTube channel had been temporarily banned. Image: cyan.boujee24

Trouble seems to keep following socialite-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee online. Cyan Boujee recently shared that yet another one of her social media accounts has been temporarily banned.

This comes just over a month after Cyan Boujee announced that the new TikTok account she opened after the one with 1.8 million followers was banned during the height of the Russia recruitment backlash.

Cyan Boujee's YouTube channel gets restricted

On Friday, 12 December 2025, Cyan Boujee shared on her Instagram stories that her YouTube channel with almost 200,000 subscribers had been banned. She said that it was her first strike and there was nothing she could do but serve the restriction period.

“Unfortunately, my YouTube is currently restricted, and I'm on my first strike. But, it's YouTube — I can't right the system, so I'll just serve my waiting period,” part of the Instagram story reads.

She shared that the ban would last for three months. Cyan Boujee said that for the duration of the ban, she would not be able to share anything on her YouTube channel, which had 198,000 subscribers at the time of the announcement.

In true Cyan Boujee fashion, she is turning the setback into an opportunity to prepare new content for her fans.

“So, for the next 90 days, I won't be able to post. BUT listen — I'm using this time to edit all my vlogs properly, and once the restriction is over, I'll be dropping about five vlogs back-to-back. It's going to be worth the wait,” Cyan Boujee added.

Cyan Boujee shared that her YouTube account had been restricted. Image: cyan.boujee24

While her YouTube account is offline, Cyan Boujee promised to remain active on TikTok, where she would continue posting content and hosting giveaways. She also thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“In the meantime, I'll be posting consistently on TikTok, and I already posted a new TikTok video yesterday. All giveaways will also happen on TikTok until I can officially return to YouTube. I love you all so much. Thank you for sticking with me — and please don't misunderstand this situation. I'm good, I'm focused, and I'll be back stronger,” Cyan Boujee shared.

Cyan Boujee did not disclose the exact reason her YouTube channel was restricted for three months. She suggested that no one had reported her account to YouTube.

See the screenshot below:

Cyan Boujee announced that had YouTube channel had been restricted. Image: cyan.boujee.24

