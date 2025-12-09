Cyan Boujee went public on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, accusing a popular Durban night spot and a top dancer of failing to pay her for fulfilled gigs

Cyan Boujee hinted that she would expose more individuals and brands after naming and shaming three

She accused a top dancer, who has worked with Davido, of harassing her while dodging payment

Cyan Boujee accused a Durban nightclub of failing to pay her. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! Popular socialite-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee is done playing nice and is naming and shaming those who have not paid her for services rendered.

Cyan Boujee showed her fierce side, normally reserved for people she is beefing with, on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, when she took to her Instagram stories to expose a popular choreographer, a Durban nightclub and a car hire service provider for non-payment.

Cyan Boujee accuses choreographer and Durban nightclub of non-payment

In an Instagram story, the socialite, who shared a glimpse of her gig guide, hinted that several individuals owed her money and she could expose at least three of them per day until the end of December.

“Not in my best mood today. I'm exposing everyone that owes me. I can actually do 3 people per day until the last day of December,” Cyan Boujee said.

In her Instagram story, Cyan Boujee called out LIV Durban for allegedly failing to pay her for her performance on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

“@liv.urbn May I have my payment, please? I performed there almost two months ago, and since then, no one has responded to me. The level of unprofessionalism is unbelievable,” her Instagram story further stated.

Next on her list of defaulters was choreographer Bennedict Jr, popularly known as Benny Jnr. Cyan Boujee accused the choreographer, who is credited as the creator of the dance for Davido’s hit single Unavailable featuring Musa Keys, of harassment on top of the non-payment.

“@bennyjnr.sa I expect my payment today. I'm tired of the excuses act. Working with big brands does not give you the right to repeatedly mistreat the same creatives who help build your reputation. Respect people. And pay my money instead of flirting & harassing. Send my money,” Cyan Boujee alleged.

Cyan’s last callout was aimed at an unnamed car-hire company. She claimed the company took her money but never delivered the car she paid for. She accused them of scamming her and even shared their phone number, asking her followers to bombard it out of frustration. Cyan said she had been patient long enough and demanded a refund.

“Lastly, this number: +27 72 **** SCAMMED ME BIG TIME. If you're bored, please spam it the car-hire company that has been ignoring me: You know exactly who you are. You took my money and went silent — highly unprofessional. I expect my refund immediately. I'm done being patient,” Cyan Boujee said.

Cyan Boujee exposed a top dancer and a Durban night spot for unpaid gigs. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee seemingly shares her feelings about Dominic Zaca

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee opened up about her true feelings regarding influencer and content creator Dominic Zaca.

In one of her latest YouTube videos, a preview surfaced in which Cyan seemingly revealed that she's not fond of Zaca, igniting a firestorm of reactions. Online users came in guns blazing, criticising the YouTuber, while others admired her authenticity.

Source: Briefly News