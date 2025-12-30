A boy on social media showed people how dedicated he is to his success at school

Many people were in stitches over the young man who started preparing for the new school year before 2026

The young man went viral in a video where he was already doing work that would make his life easier for the following school year

A student showed people that he is more than ready to get back to school. Although the boy finished his exams in November, he was already looking forward to January 2026 in December.

A high schooler showed he's getting ready for school well ahead of 2026. Image: @ligotywalisemanzi_1

Source: TikTok

The young man received thousands of likes after showing that he was thinking about his future. He was already making moves to start a new school year in 2026 before anyone enjoyed Christmas.

A TikTok video shows a boy covering his school books on Christmas Eve. The caption revealed that the young man was preparing for the new school year in 2026. Instead of getting swept away by the festive season, he was working to make sure that his workbooks would be presentable.

The young man looked forward to school during the festive season. Image: Frans van Heerden / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa impressed by schoolboy

Many people applauded the kid in the clip by @ligotywalisemanzi_1, who was looking forward to going to 2026. They felt the student was showing admirable dedication to his studies. Online users encourage the young men to focus on their future. Watch the video of the student covering his books below:

zomzi applauded:

"Good boy, I did the same thing for my daughter, everything for school is done already, she's just waiting for school to open 👏👏👏"

notumzana wrote:

"Love the mindset, ndoda wenza kakhule, approach your life the same way. This is what I taught my son when he was in high school, even if he does four books a day."

Gee gushed over the student:

"He’s so disciplined. Well done to both of you 👌"

Zine wrote:

"Time and tides wait for no man ntwana... super proud of you and your positive attitude towards school. Wishing a successful 2026 son."

user1922037814785 added:

"Excitement of going to a new grade, my son uya University indlela angxame ngayo uthe mandimse kwi Campus next week ayoyibona."

nhana shared:

"Mine also did that while still at school. Everything was done in December. Now I am on forever holidays."

dzeza wrote:

"We have been doing it she finished matric, she wishes to get her tertiary list now, we already paid everything, busy with accommodation, no time to waste."

hika67 could imagine how smart he was:

"This one will download notes after this, study while others are sleeping (drinking in this case)."

zomzi encouraged the student:

Source: Briefly News