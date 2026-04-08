Inno Morolong has shared details concerning the assault she allegedly suffered at the nightclub on Easter Monday

The South African reality TV star has gone on to call out Andile Mpisane, while also reporting the case to the police

Morolong's decision to report the case to the police and call out the former Royal AM star got people talking on social media

South African reality TV star Inno Morolong has taken a huge step in reporting the alleged assault she suffered during her hangout with her friends at the nightclub on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Andile Mpisane reportedly beat Inno Morolong black and blue in a nightclub row in Sandton. Photo: Andile Mpisane and Inno Morolong

Source: Instagram

It was reported that Morolong was allegedly assaulted by former Premier Soccer League star Andile Mpisane at the upscale Booth Nightclub.

Reports have it that the issue started with Morolong's friends and Mpisane before she decided to intervene, but the issue escalated and turned physical.

Morolong calls out Mpisane on IG

As several social media users were doubting if the story was true, Morolong took to her official Instagram page to call out Mpisane and narrated how the South African footballer assaulted her at the nightclub.

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She also confirmed that she was not okay after the attack and wondered why a group of men would attack her.

"I was attacked by men last night at the club, @andile.mpisane and his nkabi's assaulted me last night," she said on IG story.

"My life is in danger. I am not okay. How can a group of men just attack me like that? I'm so hurt."

Inno Morolong calls out Andile Mpisane on social media after being allegedly assaulted by the former Premier Soccer League star. Photo: Inno Morolong

Source: Instagram

The SA reality TV star called out Mpisane's mother, Shauwn Mkhize, to report her son to her in her post on IG. She further confirmed that there's footage at the nightclub which can show everything that happened.

"@kwa_mammkhize your son @andile.mpisane assaulted me with his friends and security," she continued.

"The footage at the club can show everything of how I was horribly assaulted by a group of men. I almost lost my life. I am living in fear now," she concluded.

Inno Morolong calls out Shawn Mkhize over her nightclub's issue involving her son, Andile Mpisane. Photo: Inno Morolong

Source: Instagram

Morolong reports to the police

Morolong further shared pictures of how she's opened the case with Sandton police and also the case papers. Mpisane is yet to comment on the issue as of this publication.

The move by Morolong sparked loads of reactions from South Africans on social media as they are waiting for what will happen after the case has been reported to the right authorities.

Romeo shared:

"Imagine Andile assaulting her out of the blue with reason. Angeke!"

Zakhisom said:

"So Andile let whatever he was doing and went straight to assault her."

Piru4l wrote:

"She might drop those charges as soon as she’s offered money."

KayM commented:

"She probably targeted him and escalated it so that she can end up getting a settlement.. We know her kind."

Neo Nbselebogo added:

"People are quick to run to the police after running their mouths."

Andile Mpisane's intense workout routine

Briefly News also reported that Andile Mpisane showed off his intense workout routine in a viral video. The soccer star performed some tough workouts, including squat jumps, cross-legged squats, high knees, and high-speed crunches.

Andile Mpisane's workout routine and eagerness inspired many people to get their summer bodies on track.

Source: Briefly News