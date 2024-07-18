A video shows a brother's surprised and amused reaction upon seeing his adult sister wearing makeup for the very first time

The clip shows the two siblings laughing uncontrollably together at the makeup look

The video resonated with viewers who shared their own experiences of sibling teasing

A brother was in stitches after seeing his sister in makeup. Image: @_andiswa_dlamini

A TikTok video captured the priceless moment a brother saw his sister wearing makeup for the very first time.

Brother laughs at sister in makeup

The clip, shared by @_andiswa_dlamini, shows the two adults’ hilarious encounter. The brother can’t help but burst into laughter after seeing his sister rocking a full-face beat and express his shock at her glammed-up look.

The man even commented that he’d never seen her like that before, and the sister admitted that she was wearing makeup for the first time, as they shared a good laugh.

Watch the funny clip below:

Mzansi amused by siblings makeup reaction

The video sparked humour and banter among many netizens, who responded with funny comments and banter. Others also shared how they could relate to their brothers teasing them when they looked good.

Thobekilengubeni commented:

“Our brothers don’t take us seriously shame .”

Hlengza replied:

“Bashayeleni izandla bayathandana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (They love each other, give them a round of applause).”

Cebile Sibiya said:

“That's a real brother right there. That's how brothers compliment you, by laughing .”

Slumakhathini asked:

“Why are brothers like this guys?”

PARINGE CREATIONS replied:

“It reminds me of my matric dance My bro laughed at me for a good 5 minutes, then told me I've got crossed eyes because of the lashes Wahleka after the comment and said, "Yhoo! umbi maan" .”

Tasheni commented:

“This is my brother even if he visits me at workplace he gonna laugh his lungs out if he sees clients taking me serious.”

siyandandebele999 replied:

“Usisi wahleka waze wacishe wapansa impandla ngempama .”

