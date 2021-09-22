Lionel Messi reportedly owns 13 luxurious cars totalling a staggering £28,169,068 (R564 million)

The Argentine star is ranked the number one sportsman with the most valuable car collection ahead of fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi’s 1957 Ferrari 355 S alone, which he purchased in 2016 for €28m (£22m at the time), is now worth around £23-24million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has emerged as the number one man with the most valuable car collection in the world of sports.

Drive Tribe are reporting that among the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s car collection is a magnificent 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti.

Renowned athletes around the world have always faced criticisms over the lavish spending on exotic cars, but Messi seems to know what he is doing.

Lionel Messi's1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. Photo: drivetribe.com

Source: UGC

According to ManySpins.com - a website that specializes in online games and slots – a recent research shows that Messi takes the number one position when it comes to cars among sporting personalities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The report said:

“His (Messi) car collection currently comprises 13 cars, with a total value of £28,169,068 about (R564 million), and tops the list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second place (19 vehicles, £18million), with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in third place, with nine cars worth £12.4million.”

Completing the top five are boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Brazilian superstar Neymar. Despite being the highest paid athlete, Conor McGregor is placed in ninth position

The report further claims that Messi’s 1957 Ferrari 355 S alone which he purchased in 2016 for €28m (R564m at the time) is now worth around £23-24million.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo keeps not less than 22 exotic cars in his garage and has always taken time to flaunt them in social media.

CR7’s Bugatti Chiron is priced around $2.5 million (R37 million) as it remains one of the most powerful rides in the world at the moment.

The luxurious car can reach a maximum speed of about 418km per hour as it is fitted with a W16, 8L engine and 1,500 horsepower.

Floyd Mayweather loves to show off his car collection

Briefly News earlier reported that undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has stunned his followers on Instagram having posted a picture of himself posed by his Lamborghini and Ferrari rides.

As at 2021, the 44-year-old who is one of the richest sports personality is worth $450 million via wealthygorilla.com, meaning he could afford such cars conveniently.

The latest model of Ferrari costs $244,000 (about N100million) and according to caranddriver.com, the Portofino convertible is the most accessible in terms of price, but even it is far too expensive for most people.

Source: Briefly.co.za