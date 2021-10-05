Kardashian/Jenner stans absolutely love the moments they get to catch a glimpse of the highly private brother, Rob Kardashian

Rob has been pretty much absent from the limelight that comes with his family after his reality show with baby momma Blac Chyna ended

Kim has shared pics having dinner with her two sisters and beloved baby brother, joined by Kourtney's new bae Travis

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Anytime Rob Kardashian makes an appearance on his sister's social media, it is a happy day for Keeping up with the Kardashian's fans. This time around, Kim shared a snap of her brother looking happy and healthy, smiling while enjoying a lovely meal with the family.

Kim Kardashian has shared a rare photo of Rob out for dinner with the sisters. Image: @kourtneykardash and @khloekardashian

Source: Instagram

Rob distanced himself from the public eye a few years ago, after his engagement to the mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna ended in 2017. The couple had a brief reality show that brought their intense disputes to light, reports Fox News.

Last night, Kim K gave followers on Instagram a rare glimpse into life post KUWTK. The celeb shared two snaps having dinner with Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis as well as Khloe and Rob. Her caption read:

"Dinner with my fave couples"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The family looked delighted to be spending some quality time with each other but the most exciting thing for fans was seeing Rob out with his sisters.

@indie_luv commented:

"I enjoy seeing Rob out and looking great ❤️"

@okrikky wrote:

"Rob loves his sister! Very cute"

Kim Kardashian says she's having more children after filing divorce from Kanye West

Briefly News reported Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she does not think she wants any more children.

Kim made the revelation while talking about her younger sister Kylie Jenner's big news that she is expecting her second child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When Kim was asked by the show's host Ellen if she was "done" having kids, the revered celebrity said:

"Yes, yes, I think so. Yes, I'm done. I have a lot of kids, I'm done."

Her response sparked mixed reactions on social media with quite a number of her fans wondering she had chosen to stop giving birth at 40.

It should be noted that Kim has four children with estranged husband Kanye West namely North West, Saint, Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.

Kim's latest revelation came about months after she filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West, 44, in February 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za