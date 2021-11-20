“The Cutest”: Maps Shares Adorable Pics of Niece Nova, Has SA in Their Feels

Maps Maponyane has Mzansi feeling super sentimental after sharing snaps with his favourite baby girl

The proud uncle is helping his niece, Nova celebrate 8 wonderful months and shared a heartfelt message too

SA was feeling baby Nova's outfit and Maponyane's buff physique

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actor Maps Maponyane has left Mzansi with some serious baby fever after sharing snaps with his beautiful niece. The little princess just turned 8 months old and celebrated the occasion with her favourite uncle Maps.

Actor Maps Maponyane has left Mzansi with some serious baby fever after sharing snaps with his beautiful niece. She's just 8-months old! Image: @mmponyane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to his Instagram account, Maps shared the precious pictures along with this caption:

"Happy 8 months Nova. Thanks for bringing so much joy into our lives and making me the happiest uncle"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the snaps, uncle and his niece are having the best time on the sofa together. Baby Nova rocks a traditional kente outfit brought to her all the way from Ghana while Maponyane's guns really had the ladies talking.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

julesfreemantle said:

"The cutest. Both of you. Best uncle."

cicyogie said:

"lol a girl can truly dream but you almost gave me a heart attack there. Such a cute baby."

theo_absolon said:

"You with babies is my favourite content! Nova is adorable! Can't believe it's been 8 months already!"

imsophia_c said:

"Time flies! Happy 8 months princess Nova."

missnoter's profile picture said:

"Did you say Snova? LOL"

Maps Maponyane spoils the number 1 woman in his life, takes her on lit road trip

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Maps Maponyane decided to spoil the favourite woman in his life this past weekend. The media personality took his young-looking mom, Sylvia Maponyane, on a road trip.

While driving to their destination, Maps took a couple of selfies with his mom. The star shared the stunning pics on social media. The law-abiding citizens had fastened their belts during the special drive.

The proud momma's boy posted the pics on Instagram on Sunday, 3 October. The TV presenter captioned the snaps:

"Road Trip With Mama."

Maps' fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to react to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

missyrobertsxo said:

"Fave twins."

katleho_katli02 commented:

"Be safe hubby and mommy in law."

sibongile8501 wrote:

"Your mom, she looks young.... Beautiful genes."

taahira_k said:

"Pic one, your mom is a forever mood."

zoetia_mvelase commented:

"She's beautiful please send my greetings to her."

precious_maelane said:

"Creating beautiful memories."

alividzaglenda added:

"Such a beautiful woman. Love you both a lot."

Source: Briefly.co.za