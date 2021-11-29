DJ Zinhle Opens Up About Why She Wasn't at Lerato Kganyago's Wedding

DJ Zinhle has spilled the tea on her failed friendship with Lerato Kganyago and explained why she wasn't at her wedding

The Unexpected reality TV star shared that she didn't know that Lerato was getting married because she wasn't invited at the wedding

DJ Zinhle opened up about their sour friendship during the recent episode of Talk with Toke Makinwa

DJ Zinhle has opened up about her relationship with Lerato Kganyago. The two celebs used to be close friends but they've been social distancing ever since Lerato got hitched back in 2020.

DJ Zinhle opened up about why she wasn't at Lerato Kganyago's wedding. Image: @djzinhle, @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The Unexpected reality TV star spilled the tea on why they're no longer tight like before. Their friendship cookie crumbled when DJ Zinhle wasn't invited at Lerato Kganyago's wedding with Thami Ndlala.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, the Umlilo hitmaker explained why she wasn't at the Metro FM presenter's big day. According to OkMzansi, Zinhle revealed that she didn't know about the wedding. The businesswoman added that she didn't even get an invite to the wedding.

DJ Zinhle asks AKA to be part of Asante's life

In other news, Briefly News reported that The Unexpected trended on social media after airing a lit episode on Saturday night, 27 November. DJ Zinhle revealed during the her reality TV show that she has asked her first baby daddy, AKA, to be part of her second daughter's life.

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that Supa Mega, who is Kairo's dad, did not have a problem with the blended family set up when they spoke about it. The businesswoman said Murdah Bongz, who is Asante's dad, is not happy at all about the blended family situation.

The club DJ said she thought the rapper was going to resist her idea but he was very cool about it. Mega wants to be part of Asante's life just like the Black Motion member is part of Kairo's life.

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle revealed during the hot episode that her new bae is the "difficult" one.

Oskido shows baby Asante's face in video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Oskido showed DJ Zinhle's newborn baby's face in a video he posted online recently. The veteran musician was promoting his new single titled Umbane on social media when he shared a video showing baby Asante's face.

DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, have not showed Mzansi their new bundle of joy's face on their social media platforms yet but Oskido surprisingly dropped a video with Asante's face recently.

