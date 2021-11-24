Rachel Kolisi treated her followers to two hilarious snaps of Keziah running as fast as her little legs could take her

Rachel shared that she asked her baby girl if she could take a pic of her but Keziah responded by running and jumping

Peeps lived for her post and many shared comments telling Keziah to stay wild and free as she lives her extra life

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's daughter Keziah turned four on 23 November and her parents threw a quick party for her. Rachel shared some hilarious snaps of her attempting to capture Keziah on her special day.

Unfortunately for the momma bear, little Keziah is the human embodiment of Speedy Gonzales. Rachel posted two pics of Keziah zooming across a few trampolines as she enjoyed the day dedicated to her birth. The proud mom captioned the post:

"Me: “Kezi, can I just take 1 pic of you please?”

"Keziah: *Jumps*

"Stay wild."

Rachel Kolisi's struggle to capture a still image of Keziah had Mzansi laughing out loud. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Check out her post below:

Read some of the hilarious comments left by Saffas below:

@fenella_ebbs said:

"Happy belated birthday to your Kezi Rachel! Stay wild like your mama Kezi."

@snydersgillian shared:

"You are a super mom Rachel!!"

@algorithms.accessories wrote:

"Can't stop her fun!"

@cheysolomons25 commented:

"Hope you had the best bday Kiki."

@barnes.lynn83 added:

"Beautiful child stay wild and free."

