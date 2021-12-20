Zoleka Mandela, 41, took to social media to tell users that she is expecting her sixth child and the mother of five couldn't be happier

South Africans were elated at the news of her pregnancy and flooded her timeline with messages of congratulations

Mandela has overcome many challenges in her life, including being diagnosed with breast cancer and losing her daughter, Zenzani, in a car accident

Zoleka Mandela has announced that she is expecting her sixth child and South Africans could not be more delighted.

Writer and activist Zoleka Mandela, 41, is set to become a mother again after she took to social media to announce she is expecting her sixth child.

Zoleka, who already has five other children, posted several photos of her and her baby bump.

Last year Mandela, observed the 10th anniversary of the death of her daughter Zenani in a motor vehicle incident.

She captioned the pregnancy announcement post:

“Dear Diary, so like … I thought I had food poisoning, turns out I was pregnant with my 6th child. New hashtag loading.”

South Africans reacted with glee to the news that another Mandela is on the way.

@hey_thembs said:

“Congratulations, Zoe!”

@fifi_liyah said:

“My boo. Congrats.”

The mother of five has no plans of slowing down and later posted pictures of herself working out with her personal trainer.

She captioned the post:

“Up and ready for my training session with the Fitness Guru, @blackvreka … Queens, I’ll try and go Live for our session today, if I don’t change my mind at the last minute!!!”

Mzansi celebrities has mixed reactions to the pregnancy news.

Somizi Somgaga reacted:

“Zoleka Mandela is pregnant with her 6th child – Video.”

Zoleka, who stays in Johannesburg, describes herself as a fully committed mother, breast cancer survivor and road safety activist.

“My life is a story that I believe will change many lives,”

she wrote about herself on her online biography.

