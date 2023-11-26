One young kid got the best surprise from his father when he least expected it, and he was in tears

The child received an early Christmas gift from his parents, and the mother caught his reaction on video

Seeing the TikTok video of the sweet moment of the child and his parents touched a lot of online users

A young child became a viral hit after a wholesome moment with his parents. The kid's reaction after getting a big gift he wanted went viral.

A dad got his child a Play Station, and people were touched by the child's reaction. Image: @ty.fitmommy

The video of the child's raw emotion over the present from his dad went viral. Viewers were moved, and the post got over 6 000 likes.

Young boy delighted over dad's gift

@ty.fitmommy posted a video of her son, who was not expecting to get a gaming console from his dad. In the video, the kid burst into tears when he noticed the PlayStation 4 box.

Watch the clip:

SA moved by grateful kid

Many people could not help but rape over how thankful the child was. Online users complimented the woman on raising a wonderful son.

said:

"It’s so nice to see that there are parents who love their kids."

Mbali_mokoena wrote:

"I swear on a daily I cry over strangers on TikTok his soo precious and appreciative I love it for him."

caroline added:

"Awwwww dad, don't turn down a hug. It doesn't matter if he is wet."

Sky commented:

"What a humble grateful young man.this made me teary."

Karabo M admitted:

"I cried the minute he cried."

Zassy Zah gushed:

"He clearly deserves this and more!"

Kid gets spoiled on birthday

A woman went all out to spoil her daughter for her birth. The lady cleared out her child's SHEIN cart and was delighted.

Dad shows up for kid's 5th bday celebration, Mzansi stans

Briefly News previously reported that this guy from Durban went TikTok viral for spoiling his child. His cute kid turned five, and the doting dad made sure he remembered.

The video on TikTok garnered over 9,000 likes as the whole exchange between father and daughter had people in their feels. People left hundreds of comments sharing how the video made them feel.

A TikTok by @khethoeeh captured a special moment between a father and his child. The kid was stunned as she watched her dad arrive with balloons, gifts and a birthday cake.

