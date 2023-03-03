One Twitter post went viral after people compared bread prices between a supermarket and a garage

People looked at the prices between Engen, and Spar and could not believe the huge difference between low price points for bread

Many Twitter users flooded the comments to share thoughts about price fluctuations of groceries in South Africa

A post shows bread prices between a regular supermarket and a petrol station. Many people could not understand why there was a R5 difference between products found at Spar and Engen.

South Africans reacted to the difference in price between Spar and Engen by discussing how much bread should cost. Image: lindo_ntusi

Source: UGC

Many people gathered in the comments to discuss rising prices in South Africa. People named some other stores that they thought were cheaper, including Woolworths.

South Africans debate bread price after picture of Spar bread price goes Twitter viral

A post by lindo_ntusi on Twitter shows that bread at Spar costs R21 while it is R16 at an Engen garage. People in the comments said that they were in disbelief.

See the post below:

Tweeps discuss soaring bread prices

According to BusinessTech, the average price for bread in South Africa increased by 22 % from over R300 for 25 loaves in 2021 to just over R400. People in the comments said that years ago, the bread used to only cost R5 per loaf. Netizens were comparing grocery store prices, and people in the comments discussed how garages are now cheaper than normal supermarkets.

@yeahthatsharry commented:

"Don’t buy at Spar guys!"

@thabang_moerane commented:

"Being more expensive than a garage has to be a new low."

@ntatrix1 commented:

"@spar isn't what you're doing against the law, as bread is a basic commodity (staple)?"

@hlombesikobii commented:

"Spar is more expensive than Woolworths."

@ThandiDesi commented:

"This is shocking."

@StheloNom commented:

"Bread used to be R5 when I was a kid."

@Kenny87od commented:

"Spar is expensive. Woolworths bread is cheaper than Albany there."

