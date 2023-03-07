One lady was ready to enjoy her Sasko white bread but was met with a surprise after opening the packet

The TikTokker was not happy to see that her bread looked strange at the exact corner for each slice

Online people had hilarious jokes about what the woman got from her weird loaf of Sasko bread

A woman took to TikTok after buying strange-looking Sasko bread. The babe's reaction to seeing the strange loaf left many people screaming.

A woman bought a loaf of Sasko bread that did not look normal, and people were amused by it. Image: TikTok. @kokie_moloto/Getty Image/Yevgen Romanenko

People commented on the post, trying to figure out why the lady's bread looked weird. TikTok users thought the bread was trying to embody South Africa as a rainbow nation.

Woman shows weird Sasko bread in TikTok viral video

A TikTok creator, @kokie_moloto, revealed that she bought white bread with chunks of brown bread in the corners. People were interested to see the bread and her reaction had them in tears.

Listen to the reaction below:

South Africans amused by Sasko's odd white and brown bread

Peeps love seeing odd food. Many people could not find a reason why the bread came the way it did and joked that the bread was trying to be racially ambiguous.

Kojang_T commented:

"Against racism and stuff."

Itsnotmonde commented:

"Rainbow nation bread for real."

Freeze o lit commented:

"Ke le coloured."

Cara Van Niekerk787 commented:

"Birth mark."

Yanda_2k commented:

"Sinkwa sama coloured."

baggy.huuuu commented:

"This is what Mandela fought for."

Zuki Lamani

"'Sasko my love. Sasko my dhiye.'"

Zoleka Zoe Nzimande commented:

"An illustration of ‘resquezeng in’."

Vuyo Vee Gaca commented:

"Mixed race bread."

