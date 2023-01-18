A picture of a little girl with no worries in the world grabbed the attention of thousands of Twitter users

The toddler was enjoying the sun while napping in a plastic tub filled with water and laundry and

Tweeps cackled at her carefree spirit and many joked in the comments that children have the best lives

A little girl naps in a plastic tub. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @Lush_Beauty1/Twitter

The current heatwave making its way through the country has left citizens looking for any kind of relief.

A little girl feeling the intense heat decided to cool down in a washtub while her mommy was doing the laundry.

The tub had water with clothes soaking in it and the adorable image looked like she was having the most peaceful sleep ever.

The picture of the cute moment was posted by @Lush_Beauty1, and Tweeps loved that the girl was enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

The tweet reached over 500k people on the timeline who posted funny comments about unemployed children skating through life without any responsibilities.

Some Mzansi people posted pictures in the thread of their tiny tots doing the darnedest things.

Twitter comments from the viral post

@SechogelaPhadim said:

"I want to be this unbothered in life."

@MapsRealEstate_ posted:

"Kids can teach us a lot about being content in life."

@mpumi_jax wrote:

"She's gonna smell so good after this, abe ephole apha enhloko."

@Mr_HUMA posted:

"What a beautiful picture, sooooo heartwarming.❤️"

@TshepoMamabolo6 mentioned:

"She's thinking about the February grocery list, yet she doesn't even work."

@Sthee88370936 added:

"These unemployed relatives are having the time of their lives.❤️"

@ChrisEcxel102 stated:

"Soft life in Januworry."

@THUTO_N88

"Talk about staying soft."

