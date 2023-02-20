Occupational therapy salaries in South Africa in 2023: Everything to know

Being able to carry out routine activities is a gift many may take for granted, but without the ability, life will not be easy. Occupational therapists across the globe help people with difficulties performing certain activities, such as cooking, dressing, etc. This article looks at occupational therapy salaries in South Africa and related facts.

How much is an occupational therapist's salary in South Africa? Photo: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

Occupational therapy is regulated by the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA), and all OTs must be registered to practice. The South African professional body for OTs is the Occupational Therapy Association of South Africa (OCASA), while the global voice for the profession is the World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT).

Who is an occupational therapist?

An occupational therapist is a medical professional who helps patients adapt to their environments, including school, self-care, and activities of daily living (ADLs), like preparing meals, dressing, driving, or hobbies. People of all ages require the services of an OT to gain or regain cognitive and physical skills after an operation, stroke, or acquired disability. Other conditions handled by OTs include developmental delays, learning disorders, multiple sclerosis, sensory processing disorders, and spinal cord injuries.

Occupational therapists work with individuals and their families to identify recovery goals and design customized interventions. Their workplaces include rehabilitation centres, hospitals, psychiatric clinics, government agencies, corporate and insurance settings, schools, and nursing homes.

Occupational therapists help patients gain or regain cognitive and physical abilities and adapt to their environments. Photo: Andresr

Source: Getty Images

How much do occupational therapists earn in South Africa?

How much are occupational therapists paid in South Africa? An OT's salary varies with the level of experience, skills, level of education, and location. PayScale estimates an occupational therapist's salary in South Africa to be between R197,000 and R444,000 per year, with the median salary being R280,000.

How much does an occupational therapist earn per month in South Africa?

How much does an OT earn per month? The average monthly salary is about R41,800, with the lowest earning around R20,500 and the highest-paid getting around R65,300 per month. The median monthly pay is estimated at R42,700.

How can occupational therapists increase their salaries?

The pay usually increases with the level of experience, but OTs can also increase the salary amount by advancing their education to improve their skills. Master's degree holders earn 60% more than bachelor's degree holders in South Africa. Specialization in a high-need therapy services like gerontology or autism intervention guarantees higher pay. Occupational therapists can also move to locations and institutions that pay higher salaries.

Occupational therapists can work in different settings, including schools, rehabilitation centres, and hospitals. Photo: Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

Are occupational therapists in demand in South Africa?

Occupational therapists are always in demand in South Africa and globally. About 5,180 occupational therapists were registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in 2018, and the profession had an annual increase of 7.1% between 2002 and 2018. Globally, there are about 633,000 OTs under the World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT).

What are the qualifications to practice occupational therapy in South Africa?

The minimum requirement is a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from an accredited university. The undergraduate programme takes four years for full-time students. OTs in South Africa must also pass the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) exam and be licensed to practice.

What is the difference between a physical therapist and an occupational therapist?

Both OT and PT are rehabilitative sciences that offer practical support to patients to better their lives. However, an occupational therapist specializes in improving a person's ability to perform everyday activities, while a physical therapist focuses on helping patients improve their movement.

Can you be both a physical and occupational therapist?

Finding someone licensed to practice both physical and occupational therapy is rare. Both disciplines require hands-on services that are sometimes similar, and a patient may need the services of both an OT and PT to recover.

Occupational and physical therapy has numerous similarities. Photo: Kali9

Source: Getty Images

How much does an occupational therapist cost?

The cost of therapy varies from therapist to therapist, who may be in private practice or working for public sector institutions. Clients should discuss the charges before procuring the services of an occupational therapist. Payments can be made directly or through health insurance.

Which colleges offer occupational therapy in South Africa?

Institutions offering occupational therapy degrees include:

University of the Witwatersrand

Stellenbosch University

University of Pretoria

University of Cape Town

University of KwaZulu-Natal

University of the Western Cape

University of the Free State

North-West University

University of South Africa

Occupational therapy salaries in South Africa make it among the highest-paying professions in the country. The valuable services of OTs continue to make millions of lives across the globe fit for daily living.

READ ALSO: What is an artificial leg price in South Africa in 2023?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the cost of prosthetic legs in South Africa. The price varies with quality, and below-knee prostheses are generally cheaper compared with above-knee artificial legs since no prosthetic knee joint component is required.

Before purchasing a prosthetic leg, an amputee must get the opinion of a qualified prosthetist. Prostheses are usually customized according to a person's needs, and most people, especially below-knee amputees, regain normal use of their limbs.

Source: Briefly News