Sithelo Shozi is a trending topic on social media after she shared a tweet that drew many people to her comments section

Sithelo's post quote was of a woman who expressed her disappointment with her baby daddy and that she would not want even her enemy to date him

South Africans were curious as to why Sithelo shared the post, which sparked a massive debate about whether Sithelo meant Andile or her other baby daddy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sithelo Shozi "shades" Andile Mpisane by quoting a tweet calling out baby daddies for being disappointments

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane's drama continues to heat up.

Sithelo recently sparked a huge debate on Twitter when she quoted a post from a netizen who expressed regret over having a child with her baby daddy.

According to the tweet by @zeema kay, the father of her child is a loser who she would not want even her worst enemy to date.

Sithelo then quoted the tweet, stating that she fully understood where the Tweep's harsh words came from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sithelo and the Tweep had the following interaction on Twitter:

Of course, Mzansi people were curious about who Sithelo was referring to among her two baby daddies. They wrote:

@ntsoaki_mp said:

"Which one?"

@__Mercuse25 shared:

"Be specific"

@kurisayn posted:

"Lmao…… I’m laughing way harder than I should at this…. "

@JustSayingg_04 replied:

"Khuzeka "

@SnaDlamini commented:

"Avuhlupha ke "

@Sxakaxaka4 also said:

"Ususa uchuku manje"

@TKM_KWNS added:

"Andile neh?"

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's domestic abuse court case

Sithelo Shozi and her famous baby daddy, Royal AM chairman and football player Andile Mpisane, are currently battling it out in court.

This comes after Sithelo took to social media to reveal the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Andile.

She posted gruesome photos and screenshots showing her being threatened by someone she claimed was Andile. There were even voice recordings of Sithelo being threatened, which online users identified as Andile.

Recently, Sithelo revealed that her case was heard in court on 31 October 2022.

She clarified after social media users accused her of being bribed by Andile's mother, Shauwn Mkhize. This followed her lavish spending, which included a luxury car.

Sithelo Shozi's controversial interview with Tbo Touch

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi has been in the headlines for drama with her baby daddy Andile Mpisane and her body enhancements. Many people have speculated about why she goes under surgery to improve her body's aesthetics, and some assumed she does it to get male attention.

Sithelo was on Metro FM, where she got candid about her reasons for having body surgery. The influencer explained that he has no one else in mind when she gets her body done.

ZAlebs reports that Sithelo was on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive, where she told Tbo Touch that she enhances her body for her confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News