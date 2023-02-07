Former The Queen star Brenda Ngxoli has taken to her timeline to show off her cute bundle of joy and Mzansi is here for her cuteness

The award-winning actress gave birth a few months back and felt it was time to introduce baby Sky to the world

Brenda's peers in the entertainment space and her supporters took to her timeline to congratulate the new mommy

Brenda Ngxoli has taken to her timeline to show off her bundle of joy. The former The Queen actress even shared the name of her daughter.

Former 'The Queen' actress Brenda Ngxoli shared a video of her cute baby. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram to introduce her baby girl to the world. Brenda posted pics of her adorable baby girl and even revealed her name. She captioned her post:

According to the Daily Sun, the award-winning thespian's daughter's name is Sky Zanyiwe Ntombizodumo Danielle Brenda Ngxoli.

Mzansi celebs and Brenda Ngxoli's followers congratulate her

Brenda's peers in the entertainment space and her supporters took to her comments section on the video and picture-sharing app to congratulate her.

keneilwe111 wrote:

"Have you ever seen such cuteness?"

therealmrsvix commented:

"Enjoy her mommy, they grow up so fast."

misskuse said:

"Congratulations mommy. ️Mama ka Sky."

lindelwa_motsa wrote:

"Nice meeting you, Sky... be blessed."

thee_mpume said:

"Yhooo sana, am so excited for you. Cute princess Sky."

edmguj commented:

"Ncoooh! Cuteness overload. She's so beautiful."

zahnino added:

"Ncoooo... That smile is everything... She is so adorable... Congrats mommy... You're still my fav."

