An inspiring video of a family unveiling their new house has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows a mother unlocking and opening the door to the big house situated in Wood Estate, Polokwane

The family's joy spoke volumes as they celebrated the new space, uplifting many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A Limpopo family warmed the hearts of many South African netizens after a video of them unveiling their newly built home was shared online.

A family celebrated the newly completed Limpopo house. Image: @kybba_homes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family takes a first look at completed new house

The footage posted by Dimitri Mamburu (@kybba_homes) shows the family standing by the door as one mama unties a ribbon and tries to unlock the door.

The woman eventually opens the door to the big and beautiful house as the family ululates and shouts with joy in celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The family is seen looking around the unfurnished home that boasts a modern and spacious feel in the posh Woodhill Estate in Polokwane.

SA peeps compliment the beautiful house

The beautifully built house made quite an impression among SA peeps, who did not hold back from congratulating the family on their new abode.

ayisha-curtains and blinds remarked:

"Congratulations Beautiful milestone indeed!"

user8324505378173 said:

"Congratulations, what a stunning house."

user6007521149277 wrote:

"This is beautiful, the beauty of the lord ❤."

Disposable Arts commented:

"Amazing beautiful work, bro."

Boldness_66 said:

"Beautiful house ."

Marsh Mellow replied:

"This is so heartwarming. Congratulations ❤️."

Lisa reacted:

"That door beautiful house."

Pretty said:

"Wow, congratulations, my sweetie ."

Man shows off house that took 5 years to build and compares it to his old house

In another story, Briefly News reported that Entrepreneur Octavius Phukubye was the envy of many when he posted before and after pics of his crib on Twitter.

Putting the two structures side by side, Octavius admitted that the project took an unusually long time.

Octavious' caption read:

"On this day 5 years ago vs TODAY."

Tweeps were amazed at the final result when compared to his original house and praised him for his achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News