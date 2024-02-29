A gentleman who was determined through challenges finally achieved his dream of becoming a teacher

Nkazimulo Khumalo didn't have his success on a silver platter, he worked as a taxi driver before the achievement

The online community reacted to the young man's story, with many feeling inspired and encouraging him to soar higher

A man who worked as a taxi driver graduated with a teaching degree from UNISA. Images: @The Hustler's Inspirational Story/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

A humble guy, Nkazimulo Khumalo did not give up his dream of teaching. While he was figuring and pushing for his success, he took a job as a taxi driver.

He studies at the University of South Africa and used earnings from his taxi driving job to fund his studies. Under an X post by @Boitumelo_Heily, social media users shared how impressed and inspired they were by the young man's story.

Khumalo is living proof that with resilience and commitment, dreams do come true. Despite setbacks and moments of doubt, Khumalo made it -Congratulations.

Man funds teaching qualification with taxi job earnings

The man inspired social media users

Take a look at what netizens had to say below:

@tzwidem commented

"Your past is not your present...and your present is not your future...."

@Future_Nayo congratulated:

"Well done bhuti "

@DumbaSizzler said:

"Well done Nkazi...next, you are going to own a successful school3."

@Debbie Joubert wished well:

"Absolutely wonderful. Good luck wishing you a bright happy future."

@Maralyn Heyneke admired:

"Congratulations!! Your story of fighting against all odds! Remarkable!"

@Premi Reddy pares him:

"This Man will be an Asset to school I hope someone employs him he will teach with passion, not just money. Congratulations God bless you with very best in life and all desires of your heart."

@Reneilwe Matabane applauded:

"Very inspiring.Well done to him."

Homeless stuns netizens with university qualification

In another story, Briefly News reported about a homeless man in Johannesburg who obtained a degree.

The guy was known for asking people for recyclables. He got tongues wagging on the internet after he was captured being awarded a university qualification at a graduation ceremony. Netizens couldn't contain their joy and flooded the commenter section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Briefly News