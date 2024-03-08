A young girl stressed her mother out after she went into a swimming pool and played without supervision

In a TikTok video, the mom thought her child was drowning, and she went to the pool, but all to find out she wants

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the situation and commenting about how children can be stressful

A woman fell into a swimming pool after she thought her kid was drowning. Images: @Klaus Vedfelt, @ucpage

Source: Getty Images

A mother tried to play hero when she thought her kid was drowning in a home swimming pool.

In a TikTok video posted by @palesamasuthe, the kid is seen on CCTV getting into the pool and enjoying herself. Moments later, the mother comes, and for some reason, she thought her baby was drowning. She put what she had on her hand down and took her shoes off. As she entered the pool, she slipped and fell.

The young one made it out and stood there like nothing was happening. One could presume that she regretted playing in that pool.

Mom falls into a pool as she tries to save the baby

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTokkers laughed at the situation

The video garnered over 70k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and discussing how kids can be stressful.

@Nomonde Dube commented:

"The importance of swimming lessons when you have a pool at home."

@userG248198655557806679086t asked:

"She can swim why did the mom jump in."

@user7673751195963 stanned:

"The way she stood up when the mom got in the pool. Very classic ."

@kinneymbulula said:

"She was swimming until the mom cameThese people are terrorists I'm telling you. She wanted her mom to drown instead

@tman laughed:

"lol."

@Fifi was on disbilief:

"Bathong."

Mom saves son from falling into a swimming pool

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who tried to save her son from falling into the pool.

TikTok user, @johnbeyond, shared the video showing the mom’s spidey reflexes. The kid was so casual about walking up to the pool, fully dressed and ready to walk right on in. Fellow parents applauded the mother for her instincts.

Source: Briefly News