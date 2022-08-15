US news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton just became parents and it is safe to say they are missing work

The talented news anchors recorded a clip in which they reported on their daughter’s morning and it is pure genius

Fans cannot get enough of the clip and hope that Jeannette and Robert continue to make these as their princess grows

Transitioning from a working couple to becoming parents can be tricky. One news reporting couple needed to get their reporter feelings out of their system so they recorded a clip in which they reported on their baby’s morning. It is brilliant!

US news anchors Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton filmed a video of their daughter as if they were reporting on her for the news. Image: Twitter / @Fox5DCJeannette

Source: Twitter

Becoming a first-time parent takes a bit of adjusting. All of a sudden your entire world revolves around this tiny human, changing nappies, feeding and cleaning up vom. These parents quickly realized their entire world has changed.

Jeannette Reyes, a gorgeous reporter for Fox 5, and baby daddy Robert Burton, a hunky reporter for 7 News, filmed the hilarious clip. No longer are they reporting on breaking stories that change lives, now it's diaper explosions and nap schedules, lol.

There is no missing that these two are world-class reporters. They made this baby report sound as interesting as a presidential election. Momma and daddy are good!

“When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News.”

The internet falls in love with the report and demands more segments

People just love what went down in this clip. Seeing the talented news anchors report on their daughter is priceless. Peeps hope they will be doing more and that this was not a one-segment wonder, lol.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@_lovingsam said:

“I always wondered, do they take a specific course in college to learn this way of speaking?”

@kimmie_c_ said:

“This is the cutest thing ever and we'll be needing more instalments.”

@BibatheDiva said:

“Could be an inside job… the suspect bears a resemblance to the reporters ”

@TheJohnJohnShow said:

