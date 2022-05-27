Ayanda Thabethe is no stranger to headlines, thanks to her unbelievably lavish lifestyle. From extravagant pregnancy announcements and baby showers, the model makes it clear that her life is soft

Model and influencer Ayanda Thabethe's most recent display of wealth was when she showed off how her baby gets around in style and comfort with a luxury pram

Fans of the socialite and celebrities such as Duma Ntando, Ma'Mkhize and Lorna Maseko were gushing over Ayanda Thabethe's flex

When it comes to her baby, Ayanda Thabethe spares no expense. The luxury influencer and model often gives followers a taste of her life with stunning shots.

Ayanda Thabethe's most recent post had peeps buzzing in her comment section at the sheer display of opulence.

Ayanda Thabethe posted a shot of her baby's R100k Dior baby stroller that had celebrities in shock. Image: Instragram/@ayandathabethe_.

Ayanda Thabethe shows off R100 Dior baby pram

Ayanda took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her little bundle of joy. The baby was cosied up in a Dior 2021 Oblique pram. OKMzansi reports that the Dior pram retails for R100 000.

Ayanda Thabethe accompanied her slight flex with a caption on the post that let everyone know she's living the life as she wrote:

"City mums are up!"

SA Celebs shocked by Ayanda Thabethe's R100k Dior baby pram

Even celebrities themselves were in awe of the outrageously priced Dior pram.

Actress and radio personality Duma Ntando hilariously commented:

"Usuke waba UP kakhulu. Mina angisadlali" [You are too much, personally, I am out of the game]

Presenter Lorna Maseko exclaimed:

"Tjo!… good morning "

Actress Khanya Mkangisa was speechless, commenting:

"Yoh! ‍♀️ "

Perhaps Ma'Mkhize is one of the few who could relate and also loves the Dior brand as she commented:

"Yessss the Dior babe ❤️"

Fans compliment Ayanda Thabethe as a new mom

Supporters of Ayanda could only compliment the glowing mama.

@tshepiso_magodla commented"

"Imama eli rich"

@iamtshiamo_m added:

"Stroll on us Miss!!"

@khanya_greens was inspired commenting:

"Mom goals."

Ayanda Thabethe's post baby body is to die for: Mzansi is wowed in 3 snaps

Briefly News previous reported that new mom Ayanda Thabethe is positively glowing in her comeback Instagram posts after giving birth.

Following her trending maternity announcement in January, fans always look forward to the beauty's aesthetic shots on Instagram.

