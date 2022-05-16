Presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe has been back on the socials for a week, and fans can not get enough of the beauty showing off her post-baby body

Ayanda took to her Instagram to give supporters an idea of what bouncing back from birth looks like

Looking breathtaking, the star dorns a colourful playsuit that shows off her perfect figure only a few months after announcing her baby's birth

New mom Ayanda Thabethe is positively glowing in her comeback post after giving birth.

Following her trending maternity announcement in January, fans always look forward to the beauty's aesthetic shots on Instagram.

Ayanda Thabethe shared her post-baby body on Instagram and wowed celebrities. Image: Instragram/@ayandathabethe_.

Ayanda's post shows her in a tight-fitting pink jumpsuit. The actress gives her supporters a better view of her stomach post-birth in a clip showing off an enviable trim waist.

Ayanda Thabethe wows other celebrities with a quick pregnancy bounce-back

The outfit reveals the model's body looking like she was never pregnant at all. Many beloved socialites were fooled, with actress @Melody Molale writing:

"If I wasn’t with you in this day I would think this is a throwback. Coz wow! "

Star of Big Brother and Diski Blue, Thandi Mbombo, commented:

"Baby fat where? How?"

Actress Khanya Modise said:

"Hotter than ever!"

Dancer Bontle Modise did not expect the quick comeback, exclaiming:

"Just like that!"

Ayanda Thabethe's fans can not believe how great the actress looks

Fans of Ayanda Thabethe were also floored by how great her body looks already.

@kwakho commented:

"Aaiiboo! Back to regular programming just like that?! While some of us are still fighting battles from 2010?"

@mapulemzimba asked:

"Wow, wow!did you just have a baby"?

@ladyvanessamokwena added:

"Hold up! Didn't you just have a baby????"

@gabimbele

"Are you sure you were pregnant? Bakithi that waist"

TimesLIVE reports that Ayanda's baby was born on March 16 by C-section with the support of her partner, whose identity the model has chosen to keep under wraps. The actress is ecstatic to be a mother as she openly expressed her gratitude, saying:

"My forever. Thank you for the privilege of being your mom, bubba."

Ayanda Thabethe welcomed a baby boy into the world in March

Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda welcomed her son in March. South African TV personality Ayanda Thabethe had previously announced that she was pregnant in January 2022. The model took to Instagram to share a video of her pregnancy shoot where she was wearing a white dress while walking on dunes.

South African celebrities and her followers on the platform flooded her comment section to congratulate the gorgeous presenter. She followed up the video with a still image of herself in the same location, wearing the same dress but this time around holding her baby bump.

Ayanda shared the great news through an emotional reel that showed the journey of her pregnancy, from the moment she found out she was pregnant to the day she welcomed her baby boy and captioned the post:

"Finally, my forever has come."

