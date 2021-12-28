Connie Ferguson's Daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Flaunts Remodelled Body: "Hottie"

Connie Ferguson's gorgeous daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has flaunted her newly remodelled body on social media

The stunner posted a fire snap of herself rocking only a sexy bikini and South African social media users are here for it

Lesedi revealed that she recently went under the knife and she has fully healed hence she showed off her hot body online

Lesedi Matsunyane has taken to social media to show off her newly remodelled body. The stunner recently went under the knife and has finally healed.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane showed off her remodelled body online. Image: @sediimatsunyane, @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's daughter took to Instagram and posted a fire snap of herself after she got her body done. ZAlebs reports that she captioned the hot pic:

"A nip and a tuck but still packing a punch. Now that I’m all healed up I can show off. Thank you so much for the mommy makeover @brianmonaisa @marangaesthetics. I’m eternally grateful to you and how you helped me get my mojo back."

Mzansi celebs and her followers shared stunned reactions to the pic. Many on her timeline said Lesedi looks amazing.

lorraine.sa said:

"You look absolutely breathtaking!"

zenandemfenyana wrote:

"What a hottie."

lunathimampofu commented:

"You look amazing."

simzngema said:

"Can’t wait to do mine."

lisamadibe wrote:

"Mommy, can we now go on our boobie date. You look soooo good. Sooo happy for you, babe."

nomtee_thanda added:

"You won the summer body challenge, ma'am."

