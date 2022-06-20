Cassper Nyovest remained humble when he clapped back at a saucy peep who asked him when he was going to appear on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show

The Mzansi rapper told the troll he's not that famous yet and then compared himself to the likes of Black Coffee and Davido

The star's fans said he doesn't need to go to America because he's doing well while others shared that he needs to sign to an international agency

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he's not that famous yet. The hip-hop artist was reacting to a troll who asked him when he was going to appear on Trevor Noah's US show, The Daily Show.

The rapper-turned-businessman compared himself to other African artists who have been interviewed by the SA comedian on his show. Remaining humble, the star shared that he's happy cruising in his own lane.

Tshisalive reports that he compared himself to Mzansi's Black Coffee and Nigeria's Davido. Taking to Twitter, he replied to the peep:

“I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will, to be honest, but I'm having fun in my lane."

Peeps took to the Amademoni hitmaker's comment section to share their honest opinion on his response.

@Lilanga_ZA said:

"Bra I'll never forget how you shook the Global Citizen stage and any other stage I've seen you perform. Ion like the way you're speaking rn, fam."

@Fortune26698853 wrote:

"You don't need to go overseas. You're doing good in SA."

@_nonpsyche commented:

"I don’t know what you're talking about, lol, I’m Nigerian and I like you pa and my hommies vibe you too. Nigerians don’t listen to Afrobeats only dawg, c’mon. You’re big."

@SiphiweDumisa said:

" 'Having fun in my lane', inspired."

@AmirSaint_ added:

"Don’t sleep on yourself Don, find an international agency and sign to it to expand your brand. Most artists are managed by agencies to expand their brands for global stage. Even Black Coffee is managed by a brand like Soulistic Agency."

Cassper Nyovest teases Fill Up The Dome 2.0

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is thinking of throwing another Fill Up The Dome gig. The rapper took to social media to tease the second round of the epic Johannesburg concert that launched his career as a businessman.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa did not say much but asked his fans what they think about the #FillUpTheDome 2.0. He threw the epic event while he was still the biggest hip-hop act in Mzansi.

Mzansi took to the star's comment section and shared super mixed reactions to his post. Some shared that they'll definitely rock up at the concert while others claimed Cassper doesn't have enough hits at the moment.

