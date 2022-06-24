Media personality Moshe Ndiki took to the timeline to mourn the loss of his puppy with a sweet social media post

The Gomora actor let his fans know that he's been going through the most following the death of his beloved Sugar

Social media users took to the TV host's comment section to comfort him, and many shared that they loved the way he treated his pet

Moshe Ndiki is mourning the loss of his beloved puppy. The actor took to social media to share that Sugar is gone.

Moshe Ndiki is mourning the loss of his beloved puppy, Sugar. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The heartbroken media personality penned a heartfelt post on his timeline after his "baby" died. He shared that he hopes the "other side' treats his puppy well.

Taking to Facebook, the TV host shared snaps of Sugar along with the lengthy post. ZAlebs reports that part of his post reads:

"I’ve been going through the most the past 2 days , trying to put it aside just for me to work and we’ll just work and saying to myself I’ll grieve on Sunday, baby I love you so much @sugarndiki. I love you and hope the other side treats you well , glad to have loved you , known you and been your dad and mom."

Peeps took to Moshe's comment section to comfort him. Many shared that they loved the way the star treated Sugar.

KeMoipone Matlabe said:

"Condolences, I lost my baby ka Jan. The pain is too much."

Portia Silibaziso A Ncube commented:

"I’m sorry for your loss. I know how you are feeling, we lost one of the fur babies on Thursday."

Zukiswa Skaap Makhubela wrote:

"I know the pain Moshe, I and my kids we once cried tears for our Danger though it turns to a joke to those who don't understand , Condolences to you choma may Sugars Soul rest in peace."

Phumla Mokgethwa said:

"Bathong Sugar is no more. I loved her so much and I loved how you treated her. Oh nkosi."

Teboho Ntshingila commented:

"I lost a pet a year ago I miss my 'Bella' so much. I can relate to your story. My condolences."

Mams Rams added:

"Askies Moshe this is so heartbreaking, may the soul of Sugar and the souls of all the faithful departed dogs rest in peace."

Gomora viewers unimpressed with Moshe Ndiki's acting

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character. The media personality portrays the character of a teacher at Gomora High School named Andile Faku.

Moshe Ndiki recently joined the third season of the telenovela but the viewers are no longer happy with his acting skills. Moshe was dragged on the timeline following the latest episode of the show.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to let the producers know that Moshe's character is "annoying". Many said Moshe Ndiki can't act because that's how he is in real life. Some alleged that he got the par because of his huge following on social media, reports ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News