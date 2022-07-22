Proverb and ex-wife Onalerona Moreo baffled Mzansi when they announced their divorce in 2016

This was after Proverb found that Onalerona was having an affair with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi

After the divorce, Onalerona remarried, and Pro moved on with Liesl and later broke up with the former Miss SA

Tebogo Sidney Thapelo Thekisho, also known as ProVerb, was devastated when he discovered that his then-wife, businesswoman Onalerona Moreo, had been cheating on him.

Prover and his ex-wife, Onalerona Moreo, have been divorced for 6 years following a cheating scandal. Image: @proverbmusic and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

When the infidelity occurred, the couple had been married for 10 years. They married in 2005 and have two children.

According to ZAlebs Onalerona, she was caught cheating with the controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, who was also accused of being the reason for Minnie Dlamini's media personality with her estranged husband Quinton Jones. As reported by ZAlebs, the two met in 2013 and hit it off so well that they travelled to Dubai to spend time together. All of this took place right under ProVerb's nose.

ProVerb finally opened up about the ordeal in 2020, five years after the damage was done. He claimed in his book According To ProVerb that he was broken and wanted to commit suicide.

An update on the exes' romantic lives

Both ex-partners have moved on. According to ZAlebs Onalerona, she married businessman James Mohlaba in 2018. They met at an Anglican Church in Onalerona's hometown and have a child together, giving Ona three children.

ProVerb has also looked for love. In 2015, shortly after his divorce, he began dating former Miss SA Liesl Laurie. However, the couple split up, and Liesl married media personality and medical doctor Musa Mthobeni. It's unclear whether ProVerb is currently dating anyone after the breakup.

